Irfan Pathan takes on Kangana Ranaut: ‘Her account got dismissed for spreading hate, my tweets for humanity’

Cricketer Irfan Pathan took on social media accounts that spread hate, mentioning Kangana Ranaut, while saying that he tweets for ‘humanity and countrymen’. He also mentioned how the actor’s account was recently suspended permanently for hate speech.

Irfan tweeted, “All My tweets are either 4 humanity or countrymen, from a point of view of a guy who has represented India at d highest level. On d contrary counters I get from ppl like Kangna who’s account get dismissed by spreading hate n some other paid accounts are only about hate. #planned.”

All My tweets are either 4 humanity or countrymen, from a point of view of a guy who has represented India at d highest level. On d contrary counters I get from ppl like Kangna who’s account get dismissed by spreading hate n some other paid accounts are only about hate. #planned — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 13, 2021

Kangana’s account was suspended earlier this month. A Twitter spokesman had said, “We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service.”

The actor remains active on Instagram where her post was taken down by the site for calling coronavirus ‘a small-time flu’. She was criticized in the comments section for spreading misinformation. India is battling a devastating second wave of the coronavirus with over 4,000 deaths a day.