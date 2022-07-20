scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Ira Khan shares ‘happy photo’ with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and grandmother Zeenat Hussain, Fatima Sana Shaikh hearts it

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently took to her social media to share adorable photos featuring her partner Nupur Shikhare and grandmother Zeenat Hussain.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 10:36:08 am
ira khanIra Khan with her boyfriend, and grandmother. (Photo: Ira/Instagram)

Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently took to her Instagram account to share a couple of lovely photos with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and grandmother Zeenat Hussain. Ira had captioned her picture post, “Random happy photo.” This was evidently a family gathering.

Dressed in a black bralette and a pair of comfy-looking lowers, Ira looked radiant in the said photo as she posed with her grandmother and boyfriend for the camera.

As soon as she shared the photos, a ton of complimentary messages flooded her comments section. One user wrote, “Wow, gorgeous girl Ira. Always my favourite,” while another mentioned, “Glad to see Zeenat aunty.” Yet another user was curious regarding the state of affairs as they wrote, “Are you guys getting married?” Actor Fatima Sana Shikh also reacted with hearts emojis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Ira and Nupur have been going steady for quite a while now. Last month, Ira had shared a heart-warming post for her partner as she wrote, “It’s actually been two years but it’s feels like it was always like this. I love you❤ As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. 🤗🥰😚 for everything.”

Ira has made it a point to make her family members meet Nupur, as the couple has previously been clicked with Ira’s father Aamir Khan and his former wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao. Not only her love life, Ira has been open about her battle with mental health issues as well on social media. Only last year, Ira had shared that she suffers from bouts of depression.

Also Read |Kareena Kapoor’s hilarious clap back at pregnancy rumours: ‘Saif Ali Khan has contributed way too much to India’s population’

“Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do.” Ira recalled her personal struggle with depression and she added in the video, “I have decided to take you on a journey – my journey – and see what happens. Hopefully, we’ll get to know ourselves and understand mental illness slightly better,” she had shared at the time.

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan’s daughter from his first marriage with Reena Dutta.

