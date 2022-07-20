Ira Khan shares ‘happy photo’ with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and grandmother Zeenat Hussain, Fatima Sana Shaikh hearts it

July 20, 2022 10:36:08 am
Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently took to her Instagram account to share a couple of lovely photos with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and grandmother Zeenat Hussain. Ira had captioned her picture post, “Random happy photo.” This was evidently a family gathering.
Dressed in a black bralette and a pair of comfy-looking lowers, Ira looked radiant in the said photo as she posed with her grandmother and boyfriend for the camera.
As soon as she shared the photos, a ton of complimentary messages flooded her comments section. One user wrote, “Wow, gorgeous girl Ira. Always my favourite,” while another mentioned, “Glad to see Zeenat aunty.” Yet another user was curious regarding the state of affairs as they wrote, “Are you guys getting married?” Actor Fatima Sana Shikh also reacted with hearts emojis.
View this post on Instagram
Ira and Nupur have been going steady for quite a while now. Last month, Ira had shared a heart-warming post for her partner as she wrote, “It’s actually been two years but it’s feels like it was always like this. I love you❤ As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. 🤗🥰😚 for everything.”
Ira has made it a point to make her family members meet Nupur, as the couple has previously been clicked with Ira’s father Aamir Khan and his former wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao. Not only her love life, Ira has been open about her battle with mental health issues as well on social media. Only last year, Ira had shared that she suffers from bouts of depression.
“Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do.” Ira recalled her personal struggle with depression and she added in the video, “I have decided to take you on a journey – my journey – and see what happens. Hopefully, we’ll get to know ourselves and understand mental illness slightly better,” she had shared at the time.
Subscriber Only Stories
Ira Khan is Aamir Khan’s daughter from his first marriage with Reena Dutta.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Kareena's clap back: 'Saif has contributed too much to population'
Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports
Latest News
MP Municipal Election Phase 2 Results Live Updates: Counting begins for 2nd phase of urban local body polls
Charu Asopa on Sushmita Sen siding with her over brother Rajeev Sen: ‘Will always cherish our bond’
PM lauds efforts of vaccinators as India crosses 200-cr vaccine doses landmark
Work from home allowed for maximum one year in special economic zone: Commerce Ministry
Andriy Protsenko- High jumper, who fled Russian invasion, stayed in remote places, now won bronze at world championships
Explained: How Vegas became the ‘marriage capital of the world’
KVPY Exam: Why govt scrapped aptitude test and merged fellowship scheme with INSPIRE?
Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa lives it up in Greece with friends, see her latest photos
Rupee falls 4 paise to 79.96 against US dollar in early trade
Bihar Cabinet approves lease exemption of up to 80 per cent on govt land
Did Jennifer Lopez do her own bridal makeup for wedding with Ben Affleck?
Barcelona’s deal for Robert Lewandowski could surpass $50 million