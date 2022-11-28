scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Ira Khan shares a happy moment with step brother Azad Rao Khan at engagement ceremony, says she felt like a princess

Ira Khan shared a beautiful picture from her engagement ceremony where she is seen hugging her step brother Azad Rao Khan.

ira khanIra Khan got engaged on November 18. (Photos: Ira Khan/Instagram)

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, who recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, has been flooding her Instagram handle with beautiful and unseen pictures from her engagement ceremony. Ira on Monday posted gorgeous and stunning pictures of herself in a beautiful red gown at the ceremony.

Ira wrote in the caption, “I have never felt entirely pretty. But I did that day. I felt like a princess. I felt like I could be photographed from any angle with whatever expression and I still looked pretty.” Her cousin Zayn Marie quickly took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “You are SO beautiful. And on that day, couldn’t take my eyes off you, Iru. You were a vision in red.” In one of the pictures, Ira is also posing with her step brother Azad Rao Khan.

Bollywood actors Mithila Palkar, Vijay Varma and others dropped red heart emoticons in the comments section of the post. Gulshan Devaiah wrote, “Sweets!! Beautiful dress, loved the beat up boots with it but please let me talk you out of wearing that wristwatch with everything.”

The engagement ceremony of Ira Khan was attended by Aamir Khan, his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. Imran Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Mansoor Khan were among the other attendees.

Earlier, Ira Khan tagged Nupur Shikhare’s mother Pritam Shikhare and said that she was the happiest person at the engagement ceremony. “Have you met the happiest and most fun person at our engagement? ❤️❤️🤗🤗 I hope my spirit grows to be as free as your’s. @pritam_shikhare,” she wrote.

ie-banner

ie-banner

