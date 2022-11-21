Ira Khan reveals she was picky about the guest list for her engagement ceremony: ‘The people in our lives are..’

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on November 18. With their friends and family gathered around them on their special day, Ira and Nupur set the mood for the celebration by beaming with joy and love. Ira took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of a ‘moment’, in which the two are seen having fun before exchanging rings.

She wrote in the caption, “This moment. Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit. The main difference between my parties and other people parties is the guest list. The people in our lives are what make it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome.”

Ira added, “Thank you for being there and allowing us to be seen in our proclamation of love for either other. Because that’s exactly what we wanted to do. Sending much joy and appreciation to you all☺️The most to @nupur_shikhare but that’s a whole other post. Obviously.”

Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Mansoor Khan, Kiran Rao and Imran Khan among others attended Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s engagement ceremony in Mumbai. The couple made their relationship official on social media in 2020 and Nupur proposed to Ira a few months ago.

While Ira is a budding filmmaker, Nupur is a fitness trainer.