Ira Khan reacts to raging debate about whether she’s actually Aamir Khan’s daughter: ‘This is new’

Ira Khan was amused at a conversation in the comments section of one of her Instagram posts, about whether or not she is actually actor Aamir Khan’s daughter. Ira recently posted a series of pictures with her father, from their Christmas celebrations together.

In the comments section of one of these posts, one person wrote, “Why is he close to you? Is he your relative?” Another person replied, “They are father and daughter.” A third person commented, “Dude, she is the daughter of Aamir Khan. You can always check it on Google to confirm.” The original poster was unconvinced, and wrote back, “This Aamir Khan lookalike is her father? He looks like him so much.” A different person jumped in and wrote, “Bhai Google jhuth bhi bata sakta hai kitne chance huye hain ki Google pe search kuch karo aur aata kuch or hai (Don’t believe everything you read on Google, how often have you seen misinformation)?”

Sharing a screenshot of this exchange, Ira wrote in an Instagram Story, “This is new. But yes, don’t believe everything you read on Google.”

Over the last week, Ira had shared several posts with pictures of her and Aamir Khan. They were joined in their celebrations by her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare.

Ira has said she has no interest in pursuing a career in the film industry. She has directed a play–an adaptation of Medea starring Hazel Keech–and has expressed interest in remaining behind the camera. Her brother, and Aamir other child from his first marriage, Junaid Khan, is gearing up to make his debut as an actor.