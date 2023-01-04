Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare celebrate third anniversary with an adorable video: ‘Feels like I’ve known you forever’

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently got engaged to fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare and on Tuesday, Ira shared an adorable video marking their third anniversary. In the video, Ira and Nupur shared that he was the first one to say ‘I love you’ and he is the more romantic one. Ira confessed that she was the ‘messy’ one and spends more money than him.

Ira shared the video with the caption, “Hi cutiiee, Happy 3rd January🥰 It almost makes me laugh to think it’s only been three years. Feels like I’ve known you forever and like I will know you forever. Thanks for adding the goof quotient to my life🤗 you make me better.”

Watch Ira’s video here:

Ira and Nupur celebrated their engagement with family and friends. Aamir Khan danced to ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ with his younger son Azad. Videos from the ceremony were widely circulated on social media.

Ira shared many photos and video from her engagement party on social media.

Nupur proposed to Ira in Italy during Ironman triathlon where he was participating.

Earlier, Ira had spoken about how Nupur’s presence in her life helped her in dealing with anxiety on Instagram. She said, “But while it’s building, talking to Popeye (Nupur) and breathing has helped make it not come to an attack. At least for a few hours. It also depends on if I get re-stressed by another stimulus later. Life’s full of variables. If you’re trying to be mindful, remember to take them all into account.” Nupur had reacted to her post with a heart.