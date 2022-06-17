Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare know how to do date night the right way. See photos

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan often shares photos and videos with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on social media and on Thursday, Ira took to Instagram to share a sneak peek from her date night. The photo has Ira and Nupur wearing matching robes as they smile looking at the camera.

Nupur also shared the same photo with a heart and kiss emoji.

Ira and Nupur have been dating each other for two years. In May, they celebrated their second anniversary. At the time, Ira shared on Instagram, “It’s actually been two years but it feels like it was always like this. I love you❤ As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. 🤗🥰😚 for everything.”

Nupur commented, “I love you too. It was always meant to be like this, we just realised it 2 years back.”

Earlier, Ira had spoken about how Nupur’s presence in her life helped her in dealing with anxiety. She said, “But while it’s building, talking to Popeye (Nupur) and breathing has helped make it not come to an attack. At least for a few hours. It also depends on if I get re-stressed by another stimulus later. Life’s full of variables. If you’re trying to be mindful, remember to take them all into account.” Nupur had reacted to her post with a heart.

Ira Khan recently received hate for sharing bikini-clad pictures from her 25th birthday party. Her family, including parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, were also a part of the celebrations. She was trolled for wearing a bikini in the presence of her father. She remained unfazed by the trolling and shared more photos from her party. She wrote, “If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump… here are some more!”