Ira Khan shares more photos from her birthday bash: ‘If everyone is done trolling my last birthday photo dump…’

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has shared more pictures from her birthday bash on her Instagram account. Earlier, she had shared several photos from the party that showed her posing with father Aamir Khan, mother Reena Dutta, boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, and her friends.

In the new photos, Ira, who turned 25 on last Sunday (May 8), can be seen posing with Nupur and her friends and she also shared polaroid photos taken during the party.

She captioned the post, “If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump… here are some more! 😄👍✌.”

Earlier, Ira was trolled on social media sites for wearing a bikini at her birthday bash. Singer Sona Mohapatra, who was also at the party, had slammed those trolls and tweeted in support of Ira.

Her tweet read, “All the people outraging about Ira Khan’s choice of attire or linking it to what #AamirKhan said, did or didn’t in the past please note; she is 25. A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices. Doesn’t need her dad’s approval or yours. BUZZ off.”

Ira made her directorial debut with a play Medea in 2019. She has been candid about her struggle with mental health. In a video she shared last year on the World Mental Health Day, Ira said that she has been depressed for more than four years. She also opened up about anxiety attacks recently.