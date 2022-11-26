scorecardresearch
Ira Khan reveals the ‘happiest person’ at her engagement with Nupur Shikhare with new photos. See here

Ira Khan, who got engaged to Nupur Shikhare, took to Instagram to share pictures of her soon-to-be mum-in-law, Pritam Shikhare.

ira khanIra Khan shared new photos from her engagement party. (Photo: Ira Khan/Instagram)

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan‘s daughter, got engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, on November 18 in a grand fashion. Ira has been sharing many photos from the event and on Saturday, she shared some new photos from the party.

In the new set of photos, Ira introduced the person who she tagged as being the happiest person at the party. She wrote in the caption, “Have you met the happiest and most fun person at our engagement? ❤️❤️🤗🤗 I hope my spirit grows to be as free as your’s. @pritam_shikhare”

Ira highlighted Nupur’s mother Pritam Shikhare in the photos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

 

This is not the first time Pritam is making an appearance on Ira’s timeline. A few months ago, Ira shared a picture of her draped in Pritam’s saree and posed with her fiance and soon-to-be mum-in-law.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

 

ALSO READ |Inside Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare engagement party: Bride-to-be wowed in red gown, groom wore a tux

Ira shared a video from her engagement and wrote, “Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit. The main difference between my parties and other people parties is the guest list. The people in our lives are what make it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome. Thank you for being there and allowing us to be seen in our proclamation of love for either other. Because that’s exactly what we wanted to do. Sending much joy and appreciation to you all. The most to @nupur_shikhare but that’s a whole other post. Obviously.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

 

The engagement, which was an intimate ceremony, was held in Mumbai and was attended by celebrities like Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mansoor Khan, Kiran Rao, and Imran Khan, among others.

First published on: 26-11-2022 at 08:12:43 pm
