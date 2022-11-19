scorecardresearch
Ira Khan gives a sneak-peek into her morning after engagement with Nupur Shikhare, flaunts her diamond ring

Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira khan in September 2022. The duo officially got engaged on November 18 in the presence of close family and friends.

ira khan, nupur shikhareIra Khan got engaged to Nupur Shikhare. (Photo: Ira Khan/Instagram)

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on November 18, and the celebrations were attended by Aamir, Ira’s mother Reena Dutta, her cousin Imran Khan, and others. Following the engagement party, Ira shared a glimpse of the morning after, and flaunted her diamond ring.

Ira posted a short clip on Instagram, in which she zoomed in on her face and said, “The makeup is still not off.” She then held hands with Nupur and they flaunted their engagement rings. Ira posted pictures from the ceremony as well, and in one of them, she and Nupur can be seen holding their engagement rings before putting them on.

 

In a video doing rounds on the internet, Aamir is seen dancing his heart out at the ceremony. The actor started dancing on his famous song ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ from the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Aamir’s cousin Mansoor Khan also joined in, at the insistence of Aamir. Ira and the guests cheered and clapped for Aamir and Mansoor. 

 

According to reports, Ira and Nupur started dating in 2020 and they made their relationship official on social media in 2021. Ira had earlier opened up about how Nupur’s presence in her life has helped her. She had said, “But while it’s building, talking to Popeye (Nupur) and breathing has helped make it not come to an attack. At least for a few hours. It also depends on if I get re-stressed by another stimulus later. Life’s full of variables. If you’re trying to be mindful, remember to take them all into account.”

Ira is Aamir’s daughter from his first marriage with Reena. The couple got married in 1986, and welcomed Ira in 1997. On the professional front, Ira made her directorial debut in 2019 with a theatre production, Euripides’ Medea. 

