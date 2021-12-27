Ira Khan gives a sneak peek into her Christmas celebration with Aamir Khan, fans say ‘The man never ages’

Ira Khan’s Christmas celebration was all about family and love. On Monday, Ira treated fans to adorable photos of herself and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. In one of the photos, the two are seen posing next to the Christmas tree, while in another photo, Ira is seen kissing Nupur on the cheeks. Nupur shared a post on his Instagram account with a caption that read, “Tu hi Merry Christmas.” The post featured several cute moments of the couple.

But Ira’s celebration didn’t stop just there. She also had a dinner outing with her father Aamir Khan. In one of the photos, Aamir is seen kissing Nupur. The photos have sure left the actor’s fans in awe. Nupur’s cousin Zayn Marie was one of the first celebrities to drop a comment on Ira’s post. “Love you, baby!!! Happy Holidays to all of you! Can’t wait to see the baaaagg,” she wrote. But seems like Ira’s post brought attention to Aamir as his fans flooded the comments section of the post. A fan commented, “The man never ages.” Another fan tagged Aamir as “legend”.

Aamir Khan is waiting for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was earlier aiming for a Christmas 2021 release. However, the team announced that the Advait Chauhan directorial will head to theaters on April 14, on the occasion of Baisakhi.

Interestingly, the new release date will lead to a box office clash with K.G.F: Chapter 2, which is set to release on the same date. The much-awaited film stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.