Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Ira Khan cheers for father Aamir Khan as he dances to ‘Papa kehte hain’ at her engagement party, watch video

Actor Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan got engaged to Nupur Shikhare on Friday.

Aamir KhanActor Aamir Khan danced his heart out at daughter Ira Khan's engagement party.

Actor Aamir Khan danced his heart out on daughter Ira Khan‘s engagement with her long time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai. The couple have been dating for two years and their engagement was an intimate affair in the presence of close friends and family members. In a video from the party, Aamir seems really excited as he dances to his popular song ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ from the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

In the video, Ira who was dressed beautifully in the a red gown, cheered for her father, as Aamir started dancing. He was later joined by cousin Mansoor Khan as the party guests clapped for them.

A lot of followers also commented on Aamir’s grey hair and the look he has been carrying lately. Besides her parents Aamir and Reena, Ira’s engagement was also attended by her cousin, actor Imran Khan, grandmother Zeenat Hussain, Kiran Rao and actor Fatima Sana Shaikh. Ira and Nupur were dating for two years before getting engaged.

Meanwhile Aamir, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, recently announced that he will take a break from acting to spend time with his family. At an event in New Delhi, Aamir said, “When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that, that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break and be with my family, my mom, and my kids.”

He added, “I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it’s not fair to people who are close to me… This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, a year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor.”

Aamir’s last two films Laal Singh Chaddha and Thugs of Hindostan were big budget failures.

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 11:48:43 am
