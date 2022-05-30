scorecardresearch
Monday, May 30, 2022
‘Don’t underestimate my Kung Fu Pandya’: Natasa Stankovic celebrates husband Hardik’s IPL 2022 win

Ranveer Singh, who was seen performing at IPL 2022 finale, congratulated Gujarat Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya for winning the final match and the trophy.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 30, 2022 4:09:17 pm
hardik pandyaHardik Pandya with wife Natasa Stankovic. (Photo: Hardik/Instagram)

Gujarat Titans’ skipper Hardik Pandya on Monday shared a few photos from the celebration that took on the field after the winner of IPL 2022 was announced. Pandya-led Gujarat Titans won the coveted cricket trophy in the final match against Rajasthan Royals held on Sunday.

In the shared images, Pandya was seen posing with the golden trophy, his wife Natasa Stankovic and his teammates. The photo caption read, “CHAMPIONS 🏆 This is for all the hard work we’ve put in! Congratulations to all the players, staff, fans ❤️❤️❤️ @gujarat_titans.”

Natasa shared a series of photos on Instagram stories and wrote, “This man and this team. Thank you for an incredible season. Don’t underestimate my Kung Fu Pandya.”

Hardik’s post was liked by his friends, as well as a few Bollywood celebs such as Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor. Ranveer even commented on the post, writing, “Congratulations, brother ! Great tournament ! You led from the front ! Enjoy your moment!” Sophie Choudry wrote, “Huge congrats to you and the entire team @hardikpandya93 .. What an amazing captain you’ve been!!”

The win is extra special for Pandya as he was still recuperating from an injury when he began the IPL season. Natasa and Hardik have a son together, Agastya.

