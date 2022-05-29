IPL 2022 finale: Ranveer Singh dances to ‘Naatu Naatu’; AR Rahman sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ and ‘Jai Ho’

Updated: May 29, 2022 10:42:39 pm
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022’s closing ceremony held on Sunday was a star-studded affair. The closing ceremony featured performances by Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman, Mohit Chouhan, Neeti Mohan, Blaaze, Sivamani, Sasha Tripathi and Shweta Mohan. Akshay Kumar, meanwhile, was seen in the stands.
The star of the night was Ranveer Singh. After entering the ground with the IPL flag in his hands, the actor performed on songs like “Tattad Tattad”, “Tune Maari Entriyaan” and “Ghoomar” among others. He also performed the hook step of RRR song “Naatu Naatu.
AR Rahman and other singers, meanwhile, crooned songs like “Maa Tujhe Salaam”, “Muqabla”, “Chale Chalo”, “Rang De Basanti” and “Jai Ho”.
See videos and photos from IPL 2022 closing ceremony:
Best of Express Premium
Best one for the evening, coz its also on my fav song..💃🏻🕺🏻#RanveerSingh #NaatuNaatu #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/Ej4YbmLCeI
— sana farzeen (@SanaFarzeen) May 29, 2022
#RanveerSingh‘s thanda performance on wife #DeepikaPadukone‘s song 🙊#IPLFinal #GTvsRR pic.twitter.com/Lfe14YgfG9
— sana farzeen (@SanaFarzeen) May 29, 2022
Indian Festival is coming to the end don’t miss to watch it. Big legends and musical industry stars are also present on the ground. Best of luck to both the teams, give your best performance and make it a great history. #IPLFinal #IPL2022 #AkshayKumar #HardikPandya #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/YsMIr077b9
— Dhruv Patel (@DhruvPa81748163) May 29, 2022
Powerhouse 🔥
Ranveer Singh’s energy is insane man ! #IPLFinal #IPL2022 #RanveerSingh #GTvsRR pic.twitter.com/EyHdiiVJnm
— Avinash Kr Atish (@AtishAvinash) May 29, 2022
Undoubtedly selfie of the day ❤️🔥#AkshayKumar #IPLFinal #Prithviraj pic.twitter.com/oeuXzqfmTp
— Sun Roy (@iamsunroy) May 29, 2022
And here is the Picture of The Day 🥳😍🔥 #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/sg6t1SFFlX
— Biraj💫 (@Akkians_BT) May 29, 2022
The Real Craze Getting More Bigger 🔥#akshaykumar #akkians #prithviraj pic.twitter.com/BMReE3TjwR
— Akkians Planet (@akkians_planet) May 29, 2022
View this post on Instagram
The IPL 2022 finale between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals was held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-