IPL 2022 finale: Ranveer Singh dances to ‘Naatu Naatu’; AR Rahman sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ and ‘Jai Ho’

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022’s closing ceremony held on Sunday was a star-studded affair. The closing ceremony featured performances by Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman, Mohit Chouhan, Neeti Mohan, Blaaze, Sivamani, Sasha Tripathi and Shweta Mohan. Akshay Kumar, meanwhile, was seen in the stands.

The star of the night was Ranveer Singh. After entering the ground with the IPL flag in his hands, the actor performed on songs like “Tattad Tattad”, “Tune Maari Entriyaan” and “Ghoomar” among others. He also performed the hook step of RRR song “Naatu Naatu.

AR Rahman and other singers, meanwhile, crooned songs like “Maa Tujhe Salaam”, “Muqabla”, “Chale Chalo”, “Rang De Basanti” and “Jai Ho”.

See videos and photos from IPL 2022 closing ceremony:

The IPL 2022 finale between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals was held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.