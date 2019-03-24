IPL 2019: Shah Rukh Khan attends Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

Toggle Menu
Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), made an appearance at Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata today to root for his team in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Shah Rukh Khan attended KKR vs SRH match at Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata today. (Photo: APH Images)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is also the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), was seen at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.

The twelfth edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) began on March 23, where Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) in the first match.

The second match of this season is currently underway in Kolkata where Kolkata Knight Riders is fighting it out against Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRK is present at the stadium to cheer for his team.

Actor Juhi Chawla and singer Usha Uthup were also spotted along with Shah Rukh Khan.

Check out the photos here:

Shah Rukh Khan attended the second match of IPL 2019. (Photo: APH Images)
Fans went crazy seeing their favourite Bollywood star in Kolkata. (Photo: APH Images)
Shah Rukh Khan was later joined by Juhi Chawla and Usha Uthup during the match. (Photo: APH Images)
IPL 2019 began on March 23. (Photo: APH Images)

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero opposite Anushka Sharma. (Photo: APH Images)

KKR vs SRH match was held at Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. (Photo: APH Images)
The Bollywood superstar was seen rooting for his team. (Photo: APH Images)

