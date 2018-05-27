IPL 2018: Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan give rocking performances

IPL 2018 closing ceremony: Katrina Kaif performed on Tiger Zinda Hai track. IPL 2018 closing ceremony: Katrina Kaif performed on Tiger Zinda Hai track.

The much-awaited IPL 2018 trophy was clinched by Chennai Superkings at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. While cricket lovers were keen to see the final match between Chennai Superkings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bollywood took to the stage to entice the audience. The closing ceremony witnessed sizzling acts by Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and even Kartik Aaryan.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been prepping for the big event. Interestingly, this Race 3 actor had also been a part of the opening ceremony of the IPL where she danced to her hit numbers, Tan Tana Tan and Unchi Hai Building from her blockbuster film Judwaa 2. Here are a few photos shared by the actor:

Varun Dhawan also shared a picture and wrote, “#IPL 2k18 has been thrilling . Wishing both the team and it’s fans best of luck today. May cricket win.”

Kriti too recently shared some videos of herself with the caption, “#IPLRehearsals 💃🏻💙.” This will be Kriti’s second IPL performance, after her last season’s opening ceremony performance. The actor has been rehearsing for her act since the past few days and will be seen delivering a celebratory performance right before the final match. She will be grooving to popular tracks from her films such as Heropanti, Raabta, Dilwale and the most recent one, Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Katrina Kaif, whose performance went on to make headlines at the IPL grand opening in 2016, set the temperatures soaring with her performance at the IPL stage where she returned after two years.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor performed on her chartbuster numbers, including the recent Swag Se Swagat from her last release.

Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor hosted the show. Even Race 3 actors Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor took to the commentary box. Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem, and many others performed at the closing ceremony.

Star Plus stars are excited for the big night as well. The party preparations are in full swing and a number of photos and videos are being shared on the official page of the channel.

This final, enjoy cricket with masti, dhamaal and entertainment. #PartyTohBantiHai

Cricket Final LIVE Party Toh Banti Hai, 27th May at 5pm only on STAR PLUS. @BeingSalmanKhan @Asli_Jacqueline @AnilKapoor Click to set a reminder: https://t.co/wuO9hnaqg6 pic.twitter.com/E7WQ3A1air — STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) May 25, 2018

The segment is called Cricket Final Party Toh Banti Hai.

