Into the Wild trailer: Ajay Devgn and Bear Grylls swim with sharks, remind us that it’s not a game

The trailer of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Ajay Devgn is out, and it is all you expected. As soon as the video begins, the viewers are warned that the experience is not a child’s play. This is a line that is underlined over and over again in less than a minute trailer.

“It’s fierce, its unforgiving, it’s expert mode on,” says Bear Grylls. Bear tells Ajay that it is his ‘ilaka’ as the actor warns ‘ye koi khel nahi hai bro!’ And we also hear Bear briefing Ajay to stay calm when he spots a shark. The poster of the episode features Ajay and Bear swimming and sailing in what we assume are shark-infested waters. The episode was shot in the Maldives in September. The actor was accompanied by his team and his son Yug.

In the discovery+ exclusive, Bear will also be seen engaging in a candid conversation with Ajay on his family, career, and life in the new season. Ajay Devgn will also be seen going beyond mere endurance skills for this real-life adventure that celebrates his instinct, endeavor, and inclination to survive in the most desolate islands of the Indian Ocean, said a statement.

Talking about the show and his experience, Ajay Devgn said, “This is my first ever expedition into the wild and I can tell you it wasn’t child’s play! My father was an action director and in my career span of 30 years in the Indian industry, I have had the fortune to play several roles including some dangerous action ones too. And, this was one of those times when I had to put those learnings to the test again. I’m so glad this opportunity came my way, it helped me explore and go beyond my comfort zone.”

“A special salute to Bear who has been inspiring millions to explore and develop a much-needed relationship with nature, and of course to keep me safe in the wild. From hungry jungles to the depths of the ocean, Bear knows it all!” he added.

Calling working with Ajay a privilege, Bear Grylls said the actor “showed total commitment to do what we needed to get out in one piece. He was also incredibly honest, sharing so many insights into his life and career and I value that honesty so much. One thing that I’ve learnt about Ajay is he is a quietly spoken man, but he is a man with great love and strength in his heart.”

The episode will stream on October 22 exclusively on discovery+ at 6 am IST. The broadcast premiere of the show is scheduled at 8:00 PM IST on October 25.