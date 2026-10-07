Internet rallies for Jaya Bachchan amid Kangana Ranaut’s dig over ‘Nahi Bataungi’ moment

Jaya Bachchan is once again in the headlines for her equation with the media. During the INDIA bloc’s protest over the functioning of the Election Commission, the Samajwadi Party MP and actor refused to comment on the issue that had prompted the opposition demonstration even as she was badgered by the reporter. Now, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at her viral response.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Kangana wrote, “When you sit on dharna so that you can make a point in front of the whole world but when they ask you what point you want to make? Jaya B ji… ‘Nahi bataungi.’”

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What happened in the video?

Jaya Bachchan went viral during an INDIA bloc protest in Delhi on October 6, 2026, after she pushed away a reporter’s microphone as he kept on asking her to respond even as she alleged that he was twisting the narrative.

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Members of the opposition INDIA bloc had marched towards the Election Commission of India in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after Indian Express’ investigation that revealed objections by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi to a declaration added to the online version of Form 6, the form used to enrol new voters.

During the protest, a journalist questioned Jaya about a placard carried by fellow opposition members that appeared to refer to the Chief Election Commissioner’s office as the “BJP office”.

Pointing to the placard being held by TMC MP Derek O’Brien, the journalist asked, “What is written on this?” Jaya Bachchan repeatedly responded, “Don’t twist it.” When the journalist said, “I am not twisting anything, I am just asking what is written on it,” Jaya sternly replied, “Don’t twist the matter.”

The reporter then asked, “What is the matter? You please explain to me,” prompting Jaya to simply push the microphone away.

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When the journalist questioned her again, Jaya said, “Nahi bataungi.”

The reporter then asked, “On what basis are you then saying that I have twisted the matter?” Jaya responded, “Whatever you asked Derek was twisted.”

She then walked away, choosing not to engage in the conversation any further. Derek, who was present throughout the exchange, also turned away.

Jaya then laughed and said, “I don’t believe this.”

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Social media users hail Jaya Bachchan for her response

The video quickly went viral, prompting a wave of reactions on social media. While Jaya has often faced criticism online over her interactions with the media, several users appeared to enjoy her blunt response this time around.

Many users called her a “Queen” and “Diva” for her response. One user wrote, “For once, we love you Jaya Ji,” while another commented, “Jaya is always iconic. Only celeb politician I like.”

Several others turned the exchange into memes, with one user suggesting, “Say ‘Nahi bataungi’ and move on.” Another wrote, “Waiting for new memes.”

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Jaya had made headlines just days earlier when she was seen laughing out loud at a book launch event attended by her husband, Amitabh Bachchan, and writer Gulzar. In several videos from the event, Jaya was seen sharing a light-hearted moment with Gulzar, prompting social media users to say: “Yeh hasti bhi hai?”.