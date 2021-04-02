scorecardresearch
Friday, April 02, 2021
Internet dubs Shanaya Kapoor the new ‘dancing queen’ after her belly dance video goes viral

Soon-to-debut star kid Shanaya Kapoor is a trained belly dancer. Time and again she shares her video on her Instagram account.

Written by Kriti Sonali
April 2, 2021 7:46:55 pm
Shanaya Kapoor shared a new dance video on Instagram.

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, made headlines in mid-March when Karan Johar announced that he will be launching this star kid and welcomed her to Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

While Shanaya is all set to kickstart the shooting for her first film in July, she seems to be working on improving her skills. Shanaya trained in belly dancing. The debutante has time and again shared her belly dance videos and this time too she has impressed her clan with her moves.

Sharing a dance video on Friday morning along with her instructor Sanjana Muthreja, Shanaya wrote, “floor work has always been a challenge to learn! Thank you for pushing me @sanjanamuthreja ❤️”

See in photos |Meet Shanaya Kapoor in 15 photos ahead of her debut in Karan Johar’s next

Watch Shanaya Kapoor’s latest dance video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjana Muthreja (@sanjanamuthreja)

Mother Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and a few others commented on Shanaya Kapoor’s post.

Earlier too, Shanaya Kapoor’s vision on the beats of Shakira’s popular song “Hips Don’t Lie” went viral.

See more photos and videos of Shanaya’s dance:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjana Muthreja (@sanjanamuthreja)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjana Muthreja (@sanjanamuthreja)

Shanaya’s film will be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Sharing a glamorous new video of Shanaya, Karan welcomed her to Dharma Cornerstone Agency and wrote, “It’s going to be an unforgettable and exciting journey that begins with your first film with @DharmaMovies, this July.”

Earlier, Karan Johar welcomed Lakshya, Gurfateh Pirzada, Dhairya Karwa, and Tripti Dimri on board with DCA Talent. Shanaya’s inclusion completes the DCA Squad.

