International Yoga Day: Shilpa Shetty, Twinkle Khanna, Bipasha Basu and others inspire people to practice Yoga

Since 2015, June 21 is observed as International Yoga Day. It is celebrated to recognise the importance of Yoga in one’s life. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the day at Prabhat Tara, Ranchi on Friday, many celebrities from the television and film industry marked the day by doing a few Yoga asanas. To inspire their fans, they even shared their photos with motivational captions on social media.

Bipasha Basu shared photos of herself doing Yoga. Along with them, she wrote, “Happy #internationalyogaday. Loved what @sadhguru said- Yoga is not just about twisting and turning… it’s about existing in union with the rest of the creation. Have a wonderful practice. Have a wonderful day.”

In another post, she posted a photo with her Yoga teacher and wrote, “Glowing with sweat and positivity post a wonderful practice of Yoga with my teacher @vandanayadavyoga. She is such a beautiful soul ❤️ #happyinternationalyogaday”

Twinkle Khanna shared how because of Yoga and meditation she turned into an optimistic person from a pessimist. Sharing the photo of her two guides on Yoga, she wrote, “I started practising 15 years ago and though it took almost 7 years to kick in, I could feel a significant alternation-from being a cynical pessimist to becoming an optimist, tearing down established neural patterns to form the ones that fit the life I have now -I would say it’s largely due to doing my pranayama and meditation every day. These two books have been invaluable and have held on to them for over a decade. #yogaeverydamnday #yogaday P.S I don’t follow any Guru-just the principles of Yoga. Corruption is like rust, eventually creeps over even ironclad wills, which is why a book over a person perhaps :)”

As Anupam Kher aced an asana, he shared the photo on Instagram. “Happy International Yoga Day to you all. “Let your whole body breathe.” Says my yoga teacher #ManglaDuggalJi,” he captioned the photo.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who keeps promoting Yoga throughout the year, taught people a few asanas at the Gateway Of India, Mumbai. She shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “Time: 7 am Where: Gateway of India. What a huge turnout , No better way to celebrate #internationalyogaday than practicing it with the CISF ,CRPF and NCC cadets and officials.. The high point.. we continued with the session notwithstanding the Rain.. A true celebration #peace #yoga #motivation #yogasession #happy #gratitude #practice #gatewayofindia.”

Vivek Anand Oberoi and Hema Malini also shared photos of themselves doing Yoga asanas.

Yoga is a part of my daily morning routine! The benefits I derive are immense – I request all of u to make it an integral part of ur daily activities too🙏 pic.twitter.com/P1xP3DZMuT — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) June 21, 2019

Happy International Yoga Day!