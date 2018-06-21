Shilpa Shetty on International Yoga Day: There was a time when Yoga was associated with old people

Shilpa Shetty believes in a holistic lifestyle and has been practicing Yoga for 15 years. Shilpa Shetty believes in a holistic lifestyle and has been practicing Yoga for 15 years.

Be it her workouts or diet, Shilpa Shetty maintains a holistic lifestyle and Yoga has a big part to play in the same. Shilpa has been quite vocal about the benefits of Yoga and has even released a few DVDs on Yoga. After all, she has been practicing it for 15 years now. The 43-year-old actor spoke to DNA on International Yoga Day and discussed the importance of Yoga.

“Yoga, according to me, is a science and an art that is performed by the body, but it actually sates our soul. That is the reason I have taken it up so seriously. I want to be connected with my soul,” shares Shilpa. The actor also says that Yoga plays an important role in maintaining one’s mental health and she wishes more people would take it up as a regular practice.

Shilpa discusses that over the years the popularity of this ancient form has increased. She says, “I remember there was a time when it was associated with old people. But then it became rampant in the West and I suddenly saw this surge take over internationally and in India. I see a number of yoga studios coming up and the exercise being performed by younger people.” Shilpa credits PM Narendra Modi for creating more awareness about Yoga by announcing the International Yoga Day.

Shilpa even offers advice to people who want to start practicing Yoga. She shares, “Ideally, one should do 45 minutes to one hour of yoga practice. It’s more like action and reaction. But if you don’t have that much time, I would urge people to start off with breathing. That is one thing that will help lower your blood pressure and many heart-related problems. It can also help you with diabetes.”

Shilpa Shetty is known for her ageless looks and one can say that Yoga can surely be credited for that.

