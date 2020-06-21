International Yoga Day: Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty and others share videos

Shilpa Shetty shared a video on International Yoga Day.(Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty shared a video on International Yoga Day.(Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

On International Yoga Day, celebrities shared videos and photos to talk about the importance of Yoga in their lives.

For Malaika Arora, Yoga is her best friend. Sharing a video on Instagram, Arora wrote, “People who know me, they know that every day is International Yoga Day for me. Not a lot of you know this but yoga helped me through some of the toughest moments of my life – Both personally and professionally. And I’m not talking about just yoga asanas, I’m talking about leading my life in a way that I focus on the positives, be grateful for the life I have, the people I have in my life and work every single day to get better at it. Yoga has taught me all this.”

“This International Yoga Day, you should not just take up yoga as a workout form but as a lifestyle. As long as you have yourself, your loved ones, you have the power to overcome any obstacle. Today being Sunday, give yourself a little love. Practice yoga, cook for your family, spend the evening in conversations and just dwell in all the positivity. I wish everybody a happy international yoga day!” she added.

Shilpa Shetty celebrated International Yoga Day and Father’s Day with Raj Kundra and son Viaan. Sharing a video on Instagram, Shetty wrote, “Today is extra special… it’s International Yoga Day and Father’s Day too! I truly believe, the family that eats, prays, and practices yoga together… stays together. So, we had Daddy and son Viaan-Raj spending a little extra time together… sharing a little snippet from our ‘Yoga with Family’ session. Here’s to the unsung hero of the house, who is often the home-jester and the rock of Gibraltar for all of us… who quietly makes everything right, cheers us on and is the wind beneath our wings.

Fathers truly are our first heroes, just like you are @rajkundra9. Thank you for always being such a hands-on father to Viaan and now Samisha. I feel extremely proud that they have the perfect role model to look up to. Happy Father’s Day, my love.”

Rakul Preet Singh said Yoga for her is about self-reflecting. “TRUE YOGA is not about the shape of your body but the SHAPE of your LIFE, it’s not about touching your toes but what you learn on the way down. You can’t always control what goes on outside but you can control what goes on inside. Sink into the stillness and celebrate this union of mind, body and soul to self reflect and vibrate at the highest frequency of life at all times,” she wrote.

“Happy #InternationalYogaDay everyone.. Now more than ever we need to channel positive energy and connect mind, body and soul within ourselves… I have always said this…Exercise is not just for your physical fitness but for your mental health too…I work out to stay sane,” Sophie Choudhry mentioned in a tweet.

Surya Namaskar is one of the strongest practices in Yoga. It helps me stay fit, keeps my skin healthy, makes me calmer & boosts my energy levels. On this #InternationalYogaDay, let's inhale positivity & exhale negativity. I share this love & peace with all of you. Om Shanti!🧘🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/6uCkdV90HK — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) June 21, 2020

Happy #InternationalYogaDay everyone.. Now more than ever we need to channel positive energy and connect mind, body and soul within ourselves.. I have always said this..Exercise is not just for your physical fitness but for your mental health too..I work out to stay sane 🧘‍♀️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Ckt0EooIL9 — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) June 21, 2020

Lakshmi Manchu tweeted, “Surya Namaskar is one of the strongest practices in Yoga. It helps me stay fit, keeps my skin healthy, makes me calmer & boosts my energy levels. On this #InternationalYogaDay, let’s inhale positivity & exhale negativity. I share this love & peace with all of you. Om Shanti!”

Geeta Basra posted a video in which she can be seen doing Yoga with husband and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She wrote, “Happy #yogaday .. the best thing to have been instilled in my life… it’s a way of life”

“Yoga is light, which once lit will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter your flame,” Madhur Bhandarkar wrote sharing a picture on his Instagram account.

