International Yoga Day 2021: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty reveal favourite yoga poses

Several Bollywood stars swear by their daily yoga regime. Using that to inspire fans, several B-town celebs wished their followers on social media on International Day of Yoga on Monday. Actors like Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Kangana Ranaut and others shared posts on the day, and also revealed their favourite asanas.

Atrangi Re star Sara Ali Khan wrote in her Instagram caption, “Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self. Happy International Yoga Day.” Rakul Preet, who was recently seen in Sardar Ka Grandson revealed her morning routine. She wrote on Instagram, “Started off Yoga day today by doing Kunjar kriya, as advised by my holistic nutritionist @munmun.ganeriwal .. Feeling super clean, light, happy and energetic.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a post on International Yoga Day.

In a long Instagram post and video, Shilpa Shetty spoke on the importance of yoga and breathing exercises. In her caption she wrote, “Happy World Yoga Day. BREATHE… it’s THE most important function that the body performs. Breathing right helps provide oxygen to the organs to perform all the crucial processes, from cognition to digestion to strengthening the immune system. So, on World Yoga Day, let’s start by practicing the Bhramari Pranayama. It helps generate up to 15% more nitric oxide through the vibrations of the humming sound, ‘Aum’. This, in turn, helps early recovery and healing from Covid-19. Spare a few minutes to focus on your breathing today with the Bhramari Pranayama. It relaxes the mind and lowers stress, while improving concentration and alleviating anxiety. Tag 3 friends who MUST start their day by breathing right. Tab tak, swasth raho, mast raho!”

Actor Sharib Hashmi used a funny still from The Family Man 2 on International Yoga Day. In his caption, we wrote, “Dear Yoga, tu humse na hoga.”

Kangana Ranaut had on Monday, written a long note on how yoga helped her sister Rangoli Chandel, regain her confidence after a horrific acid attack. In another post, Kangana also shared her own belief in India’s age-old tradition around physical and mental fitness.

Several actors including Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora are active proponents of yoga and practice it religiously in their personal lives too.

Speaking about her most preferred asana, Shilpa Shetty wrote on Instagram recently, “Sometimes, one needs to start their week on a calm and quiet note. Today is one such day for me when I just want to relax my mind and calm myself down. So today, I practiced the Parsva Sukhasana. It helps relieve the pent-up stress and anxiety that gradually affects the immune system and one’s overall health. Physically, it helps stretch the neck, shoulders, obliques, and back.”