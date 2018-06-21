International Yoga Day 2018: Malaika Arora, Suniel Shetty and Mohanlal spread awareness about Yoga

On International Yoga Day 2018, Bollywood and television celebrities took to Twitter to share the benefits of Yoga. Hema Malini wrote on Twitter, “Today is International Yoga Day-a celebration of the world wide interest in our own yogasanas.Thanks to our PM who has spread awareness not only in India but in all the countries he hs visited in the world! I request all of u to spend a little time on ur bodies to keep fit. I do!”
Mailaika Arora Khan, who is one of the fittest actors of Bollywood, also wished her fans through Instagram stories and announced her association with Diva Yoga.
Suniel Shetty, who has been promoting Mission Fit India, shared on Twitter: “Rolling out the red carpet of fitness for you with @missionfitindia ! No matter where you are, let’s take the journey of #wellness together this #InternationalYogaDay2018 ! Would love to see some of your #FitnessJourney pics! Share your pictures NOW with #MissionFitIndia.”
Practice Yoga, Stay Healthy#InternationalYogaDay2018 #YogaDay2018 pic.twitter.com/fpAWDupqIB
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 21, 2018
Happy #InternationalYogaDay2018 pic.twitter.com/Leldjekxsn
— AMRITA RAO (@AmritaRao) June 21, 2018
Also read | Kangana Ranaut is celebrating International Yoga Day in London
Happy #InternationalYogaDay2018 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8tVILXmtHx
— Gul Panag (@GulPanag) June 21, 2018
Today is International Yoga Day-a celebration of the world wide interest in our own yogasanas.Thanks to our PM who has spread awareness not only in India but in all the countries he hs visited in the world! I request all of u to spend a little time on ur bodies to keep fit. I do! pic.twitter.com/gA7KdwHLBt
— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) June 21, 2018
Rolling out the red carpet of fitness for you with @missionfitindia ! No matter where you are, let’s take the journey of #wellness together this #InternationalYogaDay2018 ! Would love to see some of your #FitnessJourney pics! Share your pictures NOW with #MissionFitIndia pic.twitter.com/mYI5D8KLFH
— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) June 21, 2018
Also read | International Yoga Day 2018: PM Modi calls yoga a ‘unifying force,’ India joins celebration
Television and film actor Rajeev Khandelwal posted a picture of himself in a Yoga posture. He wrote, “The world follows it…we created it..let’s own it!”
Even Gul Panag posted a picture on Instagram wishing her fans.
Also read | Shilpa Shetty on International Yoga Day: There was a time when Yoga was associated with old people
Sushmita Sen remind her fans of International World Yoga Day in a unique way. She chose to show the view from her room while striking a Yoga posture. Kim Sharma, Manveer Gurjar, Kangana Ranaut and Shilpa Shetty were among other celebrities who took to social media to spread awareness about Yoga.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App