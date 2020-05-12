Mohanlal, Abhishek Bachchan and others thank nurses for their selfless work on International Nurses Day

Celebs took to social media to thank nurses on International Nurses Day. (Photo: Mohanlal/Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram) Celebs took to social media to thank nurses on International Nurses Day. (Photo: Mohanlal/Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

On International Nurses Day, celebrities such as Mohanlal, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol and others have thanked nurses across the globe for standing at the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, “Respect and gratitude! Thank you heroes.” Kajol shared on Twitter, “Behind that mask is a hero, who is saving the world in silence. Thank you to all those heroes, thank you to the nurses.”

Sanjay Dutt thanked nurses and doctors for their “selfless work.” He wrote, “So many lives have been saved because of the selfless work that our nurses and the healthcare professionals are doing. Can’t thank them enough for putting their lives at risk to save the lives of others.”

“#InternationalNursesDay Thanks to all the nurses for their selfless service,” tweeted Siva Karthikeyan.

“Today we celebrate the nurses in healthcare systems across the globe that lead the fight every single day. As they risk themselves to save lives, you too can help them by Staying Home & Keeping Them Safe!” Dia Mirza tweeted.

Nivin Pauly wrote, “They go through pain with a smile on their face to keep us safe! Thank you Angels! #InternationalNursesDay”

When pandemics strike, we tend to realise more how important healthcare workers are for our existence. On #InternationalNursesDay, let us today take a moment to appreciate & thank all those nurses who’re tirelessly working for us. Thank you for everything! pic.twitter.com/YjJeXZfAu4 — Drishyam Films (@DrishyamFilms) May 12, 2020

“Save one life, you’re a hero. Save a 100 lives, you’re a nurse. Thank you angels,” shared Manju Warrier.

