Instagram Reel: Katrina and sister Isabelle Kaif share a fun video of their daily routine

Katrina and Isabelle’s Instagram reel video will make you smile (Photo: Instagram/katrinakaif). Katrina and Isabelle’s Instagram reel video will make you smile (Photo: Instagram/katrinakaif).

After the recent launch of Instagram Reel, many people have been experimenting with it, including Bollywood celebrities. The new Instagram feature allows its users to make 15-second videos by using its vast library of popular tracks from around the world.

While many celebrities took to their social media to share their experience with the app, actor Katrina Kaif’s clip particularly caught our attention as it was both funny and adorable.

In the short video, we see Katrina along with her sister Isabelle Kaif going about their daily routine as they fight, clean and make merry. She captioned the fun, little video, “All day every day 🏠🙂I think this is what u do with reels🤔 #feelkaroreelkaro.”

Other celebrities who used the new feature of Instagram include Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Sunny Leone, Surbhi Chandna, Karishma Tanna, Rannvijay Singha and Shibani Dandekar.

While Varun, Diljit and Sunny lip-synced and grooved to hit tracks, Shibani sang a beautiful number called “Trouble With Love Is.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd