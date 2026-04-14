‘Varun Dhawan ke itne bure din aagaye’: Instagram influencer accuses the actor of orchestrating fake reviews for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai first look

Just a few months ago, Varun Dhawan found himself at the center of a controversy during the release of his war drama Border 2. Several netizens took to social media to criticise his expressions in the film’s promos, with the backlash escalating to the point where it felt more like trolling. The situation seemed to have a personal impact on the actor. However, Varun silenced his detractors when the film went on to become a success, proving the critics wrong.

Now, Varun is once again facing a wave of criticism on social media, following the release of the first look from his upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The backlash intensified after Instagram influencer Simran Bhat posted a Reel accusing the actor of orchestrating fake reviews for the film.

In her video, Simran recounts how she and a friend were approached by two individuals at Rajiv Chowk Metro. She shared, “Two people stopped us and told us that a teaser for a Varun Dhawan film had been released. They asked if we could review it. I said I hadn’t seen it yet, but they assured me it was fine, adding, ‘We’ll tell you what to say.’” Simran expressed her surprise, questioning how a review could be genuine if the opinions were being scripted. “I asked them, how is it a review if you’re telling me what to say? The girl tried to justify it, saying it was because I hadn’t watched the teaser yet. But I told them, if you want a real review, get it from someone who has actually seen it.”

According to Simran, the woman who approached her insisted that she watch the teaser right then and there. “She kept pushing me to watch it,” Simran continued. “I told them I was running late, so told me, ‘Accha niklo niklo! Jao jao.’ (Okay, fine, just leave) I was like, bhai, Varun Dhawan ke itne bure din aagaye kya ki usko fake reviews lene pad rahe hai? (Is Varun Dhawan going through such bad times that he needs to fake reviews?) What the hell?” she said in disbelief.

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The situation escalated when Varun Dhawan commented under Simran’s Reel, writing, “Hope you get the views you really want with this video.” Simran fired back, writing, “@varundvn Sir, with all due respect, I don’t need to do these things for views. I’m already happy with my numbers.” She also shared a screenshot of another comment from the actor, which appeared to have been deleted, where he said: “First of all, ma’am, you’ve convinced yourself that someone came to you because I sent them. All this for views.” Simran’s post continued with a direct question to the actor: “Everything’s fine, but why did you delete that comment?”

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan, stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The first look, which was released to mixed reactions, features what appears to be AI-generated babies discussing their father, played by Varun. The unusual use of AI in the film’s visuals has sparked considerable debate online. The movie is set for release on May 22.