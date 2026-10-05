Inside Sourav Joshi’s luxury bungalow: Multi-crore car collection, private lift, 3 kitchens

Sourav Joshi is considered as one of the biggest vloggers in India, with around 42 million subscribers on YouTube. However, not many are aware that he owns a lavish bungalow in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. In her latest vlog, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan visited his house, with her cook Dilip. The 27-year-old Youtuber Sourav and his wife Avantika Joshi gave a tour of their luxury bungalow.

In the beginning of the vlog, as soon as Farah and Dilip reached Sourav’s house, the filmmaker pointed out at a plot on the other side of the road, revealing the YouTuber is constructing another bungalow there. He also pointed out that the house will be designed in such a way that it has a lot of greenery, so the view from their present house is pleasant.

As soon as they entered his house, Sourav Joshi introduced Farah Khan to his joint family, that lives together there.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Sourav Joshi’s bungalow in Haldwani Sourav Joshi’s bungalow in Haldwani

The contemporary living area had a posh neutral color palette, with a double-height ceiling. The main highlight was a wooden display cabinet embedded in one side of the wall, which had artifacts and decorative pieces kept on every shelf. The couch had a subtle off-white tone, with indoor plants of various heights placed around.

Inside Sourav Joshi’s bungalow Inside Sourav Joshi’s bungalow

After chatting in the drawing room, the hosts gave a tour of their basement, which included a private gym space and parking area. Sourav Joshi, who loves collecting cars, owns a Ferrari, Thar, Mercedes Benz G-Class (G-Wagon), and many other cars. The YouTuber also bought a mustard-black coloured limited Trophy edition Defender (roughly priced at Rs 1.6 crore on road) recently.

ALSO READ | Farah Khan says hosting Lock Upp is ‘more complex’ than Bigg Boss: ‘Have to be careful’

Sourav Joshi’s car collection Sourav Joshi’s car collection

Private Gym Private Gym

As soon as they stepped upstairs, there was a beautiful temple room. The home temple was decorated with hanging marigold flowers on the walls. The wooden paneling featured a huge Om symbol, with idols placed on an elevated platform. “My mother likes doing bhajan, keertan, so everyone sits here to do it,” Sourav said.

Story continues below this ad

Then, the hallway of Sourav Joshi‘s luxury bungalow led to a white-finish open kitchen. The huge windows in the modern layout allowed sunlight, making the area brighter. Along with the minimalist cabinets and countertops, there was also space for a breakfast bar setup with casual dining. When they walked inside, there was a second kitchen, where the family actually cooks their food. “You have made such a Sooraj Barjatya coded, Maine Pyaar Kiya type of a house,” Farah Khan complimented.

Open Kitchen inside Sourav’s house Open Kitchen inside Sourav’s house

The entire ground floor consisted of around 3-4 rooms, for his parents, grandparents, uncle-aunt, and guest rooms. The newlyweds Sourav and Avantika, who got married last year in November, live on the first floor. The model had a private lift installed, to travel to the upper floor, which is built for all the children in the family (Sourav’s real brothers and cousins). The first floor also has its own kitchen for late-night cravings, a gaming room, and many more exciting bits.

Inside Sourav’s bungalow Inside Sourav’s bungalow

Inside Sourav’s bungalow Inside Sourav’s bungalow

Their balcony shows a hilltop view of Nainital and Bhimtal. “Your house is very beautiful. I am also going to turn my house white and neutral after this.” Sourav then flaunted his smart home, to control light, fans, and other electronics. Avantika and Sourav also gave a tour of their walk-in closet, which Farah called inspired by Kardashian sisters. There were many other spaces on the level, including, a studio with a sunroof and a huge terrace.

Inside Sourav Joshi’s studio Inside Sourav Joshi’s studio

Inside Sourav Joshi’s terrace Inside Sourav Joshi’s terrace

Towards the end of the vlog, the vlogger’s mother made the popular Kumaoni thali for Farah Khan and Dilip.