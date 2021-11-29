scorecardresearch
Monday, November 29, 2021
Inside Yami Gautam’s birthday celebration with husband Aditya Dhar: ‘Most special day for me’

Yami Gautam, who turned 33 on Sunday, said that she is feeling extremely blessed after she was showered with birthday wishes. She paid gratitude to her "beautiful family" and "especially my husband" for making her day so special.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 29, 2021 9:14:17 am
Yami GautamYami Gautam turned 33 on Sunday. (Photo: Yami Gautam/Instagram)

Yami Gautam recently celebrated her birthday with her family and husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar. The actor turned 33 on Sunday, November 28. She took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from the celebrations.

She said that she is feeling extremely blessed. She paid gratitude to her “beautiful family” and “especially my husband (I can say that out loud now Aditya 🙈😄)” for making her day so special. Yami and Aditya married earlier this year.

Yami Gautam reveals how she fell in love with husband Aditya Dhar: 'He has so much humility and goodness, it's refreshing'

Sharing photo and videos on Instagram, the actor wrote, “28.11.2021 has to be the most special day for me. Feeling extremely blessed! Gratitude to my beautiful family & especially my husband (I can say that out loud now Aditya) for making it so special. We should consider ourselves lucky that we are blessed with a family that is so selfless.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

She also thanked her team for their hard work and their belief in her. Yami also thanked her fans and fan clubs on social media sites and said, “I am truly indebted by your love ❤️”


Yami Gautam Yami Gautam completed 10 years in Bollywood this year. (Photo: Yami Gautam/Instagram)

Yami and Aditya, who met at the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike, fell in love and married in an intimate ceremony in June this year. She recently told Indianexpress.com, “He values his family, which is extremely important to me. As a professional also, he’s someone who doesn’t believe in taking up any project or is always after money. He really wants Indian cinema to stand out on international pedestal.

She also completed 10 years in Bollywood this year. She told us earlier, ““It’s going to be 10 years, but I’ve just begun. That’s how new and energised I feel. That’s what you can do as an actor — leave everything behind and come fresh on a film and create something new.”

She currently has Dasvi, OMG 2, A Thursday and Lost in her kitty. She was last seen in horror comedy Bhoot Police.

