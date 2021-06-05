Inside Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar’s intimate wedding, see pics

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar’s intimate wedding ceremony has left many of the couple’s fans surprised. They tied the knot on Friday in the presence of only a few family members. The newlyweds took to social media to announce their wedding and shared a beautiful picture from the ceremony. However, a few more photos from the ceremony surfaced on the fan pages of Yami and Aditya.

In the pictures, Yami is seen wearing a red saree with a dupatta on the forehead. Uri director Aditya Dhar can be seen in an ivory sherwani. In a couple of photos, the couple is seen performing their wedding rituals in front of the holy fire. A photo of Yami doing another custom has also been doing the round on social media.

Check out the inside photos from Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar’s wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y J A N K A R I (@filmyjankari)

Ever since the couple made it official, congratulations have been in order. Uri: The Surgical Strike producer

Ronnie Screwvala was amazed by the couple for managing to keep their relationship a secret. He tweeted, “To a very very special couple. Lifetime of joy and happiness Aditya and Yami ….. what a lovely setting – love the privacy and intimacy – most appropriate for two super talented yet super reclusive people -….now that’s how you keep a secret.”

Several other Bollywood celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur, Vaani Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan sent their best wishes to the newly married couple. Yami Gautam’s first co-star Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Wow! congrats YG! As in YGD! ❤️” Both Yami and Ayushmann made their Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar’s 2012 hit Vicky Donor.

While announcing her wedding to filmmaker Aditya Dhar, Yami quoted the poet Rumi as she wrote, “In your light, I learn to love – Rumi.” She continued, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

Yami and Aditya worked together in the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film brought accolades to Aditya and he also won a National Award for it. Besides Yami, the film starred Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina in important roles.