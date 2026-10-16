Inside Vivek Oberoi’s Dubai villa: An organic garden, swimming pool, India-inspired interiors

Vivek Oberoi, who is an actor and entrepreneur, reportedly has a net worth of over Rs 1,200 crore and owns multiple properties. However, his family home is a beautiful villa in Dubai that blends modern eclectic luxury with Indian heritage accents. The interiors bring together contemporary furniture, traditional Indian decorative elements, rich jewel tones and European-inspired detailing to create a space that feels both regal and welcoming.

The luxury villa, which has ample space for parking multiple cars, welcomes visitors with a beautifully maintained garden and pathways leading to the main entrance. Inside, the house opens into an elegantly curated living space that brings Indian and European influences together.

The main gate opens to a garden that leads to the main door. (Photo: The Curly Tales/YouTube) The main gate opens to a garden that leads to the main door. (Photo: The Curly Tales/YouTube)

The open-plan layout is divided into distinct corners, each serving a different purpose. Near the entrance, a cosy seating area overlooks the garden, while an adjoining space serves as the formal drawing room. The interiors are further enhanced by an eclectic collection of artwork, which adds colour and character to the otherwise neutral setting.

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Vivek’s living room is divided into different corners. (Photo: The Curly Tales/YouTube) Vivek’s living room is divided into different corners. (Photo: The Curly Tales/YouTube)

“The art collections are mine. All desi artist, all Indian artist. The rest is all Priyanka. She loves the whole easy vintage, very homey style,” Vivek Oberoi told The Curly Tales, crediting his wife, Priyanka Alva Oberoi, for the home’s warm, vintage-inspired aesthetic.

Vivek Oberois loves to collect art work. (Photo: The Curly Tales/YouTube) Vivek Oberois loves to collect art work. (Photo: The Curly Tales/YouTube)

The villa also features a beautiful dining area with a round table overlooking the backyard. Designed as a shared living and entertainment space, the area also has a television, making it ideal for family time. Adjacent to it is a fully equipped kitchen with a breakfast counter that lends the space the feel of a live kitchen.

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The dining area.(Photo: The Curly Tales/YouTube) The dining area.(Photo: The Curly Tales/YouTube)

Plants are an integral part of the home’s design, with greenery spread across the living areas and tucked into different corners of the villa. Vivek Oberoi, who has been living in Dubai for over five years, is particularly fond of gardening.

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Adjacent to the dining area is the kitchen. (Photo: The Curly Tales/YouTube) Adjacent to the dining area is the kitchen. (Photo: The Curly Tales/YouTube)

“We love plants. I am a constant gardener,” he said.

His love for greenery extends outdoors, where he maintains an organic garden growing curry leaves, spices and vegetables, bringing a touch of India to his Dubai home.

“You don’t realise you are in a desert,” he remarked.

The backyard has a huge swimming pool. (Photo: The Curly Tales/YouTube) The backyard has a huge swimming pool. (Photo: The Curly Tales/YouTube)

The villa’s expansive backyard is another highlight, featuring a swimming pool and a pergola-covered outdoor lounge designed for relaxation. Surrounded by greenery, the space offers a peaceful retreat from the bustle of city life.

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There is also a special corner dedicated to relaxation. (Photo: The Curly Tales/YouTube) There is also a special corner dedicated to relaxation. (Photo: The Curly Tales/YouTube)

Explaining why they chose the location, Vivek Oberoi said, “Priyanka wanted a space where she could see water, hear the sound of the birds chirping every morning.”

Although Vivek has built a successful entrepreneurial life in Dubai, he values the simplicity of his family routine. He enjoys returning home by 6:30 pm, spending time with his children, playing football and embracing slow mornings in the backyard. For him, the villa is not just a luxurious residence but a place where family, nature and everyday comforts come together.