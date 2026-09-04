Inside Vishal Dadlani’s lakeside farmhouse with an MJ poster that costs as much as the house

Filmmaker Farah Khan is back with another interesting vlog, with her cook Dilip. This time, she visited singer-songwriter Vishal Dadlani’s Pune farmhouse. The music duo Vishal–Shekhar composed the hit soundtrack for her 2007 film Om Shanti Om. Vishal and Farah recalled meeting each other for the first time and the experience of working on the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer. Here’s a tour of the Dadlani’s luxury abode.

Farmhouse with a lakeside view

Vishal Dadlani’s white lakeside duplex farmhouse looks straight out of a Hollywood film. Situated near the hills outside Pune, he shared, “I built it between 2010-13, much after Om Shanti Om.”

The glass doors, windows, and greenery surrounding add to the entire vibe and aesthetic of the house. The farmhouse has a big balcony to enjoy the view. They sat in the drawing room at the upper floor, which had a white couch, and chocolate brown wooden flooring. Even the furniture complimented the mood of the space by adding more brown elements.