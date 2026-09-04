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Inside Vishal Dadlani’s lakeside farmhouse with an MJ poster that costs as much as the house
Farah Khan visited singer-songwriter Vishal Dadlani's lakeside duplex farmhouse in Pune. The plush residence houses a signed Michale Jackson poster that's as expensive as the house.
Filmmaker Farah Khan is back with another interesting vlog, with her cook Dilip. This time, she visited singer-songwriter Vishal Dadlani’s Pune farmhouse. The music duo Vishal–Shekhar composed the hit soundtrack for her 2007 film Om Shanti Om. Vishal and Farah recalled meeting each other for the first time and the experience of working on the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer. Here’s a tour of the Dadlani’s luxury abode.
Farmhouse with a lakeside view
Vishal Dadlani’s white lakeside duplex farmhouse looks straight out of a Hollywood film. Situated near the hills outside Pune, he shared, “I built it between 2010-13, much after Om Shanti Om.”
The glass doors, windows, and greenery surrounding add to the entire vibe and aesthetic of the house. The farmhouse has a big balcony to enjoy the view. They sat in the drawing room at the upper floor, which had a white couch, and chocolate brown wooden flooring. Even the furniture complimented the mood of the space by adding more brown elements.
Open-air aesthetic living area
The open-air living area on the ground floor had exposed stone accent walls that gave it a rustic, earth-toned texture. It was complimenting the luxurious four-poster canopy bed outfitted with white drapes. There was a mid-century modern white accent chairs surrounding a small round coffee table. The glass doors had sheer white curtains, opening to a huge swimming pool area, which had plush greenery all around.
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“I have come to his house many times, and I have even stayed here. But each time I come here, I am amazed by the view,” Farah revealed. There was also an outdoor shed area by the pool, with a beautiful swing and chairs. Despite being at a coastal location, direct sunlight in the house brought warmth and a vibrant energy. Even the stairs in the living area had pads to increase the sitting space.
Music studio
Dadlani then gave a tour of his elaborate music studio, which had several instruments and speakers”There’s an Om Shanti Om poster frame that you signed for me. I will put it once everything is set up,” the music composer told Farah, adding, “There’s also a signed copy of Michael Jackson’s poster. It is almost the price of my house. I bought it at an auction. I can buy another studio from that money, it’s that costly.”
Vishal Dadlani chose to keep the kitchen simple and basic – with brown-toned cupboards and drawers. The glass windows ensured that the area was sunlit. He then introduced Farah Khan to his maami (aunt), who prepared the puranpoli.
Farah Khan approached AR Rahman for Om Shanti Om
While conversing about how Farah approached AR Rahman before Vishal-Shekhar for Om Shanti Om, she shared, “For Om Shanti Om, when I contacted Vishal, I told him that I am going to approach Rahman. If it doesn’t work out, then you both are my second choice. I said the same thing to Shekhar as well. Vishal was so sweet, and said that he hopes it works out with Rahman.” To which, Dadlani added, “I love Rahman and even if you need an assistant composer, then we would still do it.”
The filmmaker continued, “The first song that Rahman made for Om Shanti Om was “Masakali”. I don’t know where I was going to put it but I loved that song. My friend Srishti Bahl’s son is at New York University, so whenever his friends ask him about Bollywood, he would show them Om Shanti Om.”
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