Inside Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur’s wedding, see first pictures of newlyweds here

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot on Friday (February 18), and pictures from their wedding have been shared on the internet. Reportedly, the wedding took place in Himachal Pradesh, and was an intimate affair graced by their family and close friends.

In the pictures, Vikrant and Sheetal are seen in their wedding attire. Vikrant wore an ivory sherwani, and Sheetal wore a traditional red bridal lehenga.

Both Vikrant and Sheetal have been tight-lipped about their wedding. However, several pictures and videos have arrived on social media. On Friday, a video from their haldi ceremony had also surfaced online. In it, Vikrant is seen having a good time with his family and friends.

Vikrant is dressed in a white vest and pyjamas and has haldi applied all over him. Sheetal, who is dressed in a bright yellow lehenga, also has haldi applied on her face. The couple danced away to the beats of ‘Desi Girl’ from Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan’s film Dostana.

Before their traditional Hindu wedding, Vikrant and Sheetal had a registered marriage in Mumbai last week, according to reports. The two actors met on the sets of ALTBalaji’s web show Broken But Beautiful, and started dating soon after. The two got engaged in a private roka ceremony in November 2019.

]Vikrant Massey will soon be seen in Love Hostel on ZEE5 with Sanya Malhotra. He also has Mumbaikar in the pipeline. Sheetal was last seen in Shukranu in 2020 along with Divyendu Sharma.