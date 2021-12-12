Inside Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s mehendi function: Of filmy-ness, family, fun and loads of drama

Still haven’t gotten over Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s gorgeous, happy wedding pictures? Well, we have more for you. On Sunday afternoon, Vicky and Katrina shared fun photos from their mehendi function, which has left us grinning.

Each frame speaks volumes about the bond Vicky and Katrina share with each other. While one frame has Vicky in his most Bollywood element, one cannot get over how happy Katrina is. And you just cannot miss the bromance between Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal in one of the stills.

Sharing the pictures on their respective social media handles, Vicky and Katrina wrote, “Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar!” The new set of pictures have come a day after the newlyweds shared a glimpse of their Haldi ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

A candid picture of Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram) A candid picture of Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Here’s a filmy Vicky Kaushal performing at his mehendi function. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram) Here’s a filmy Vicky Kaushal performing at his mehendi function. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had a lot of fun at their mehendi function, and this picture is proof. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram) Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had a lot of fun at their mehendi function, and this picture is proof. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Katrina dancing with Vicky. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) Katrina dancing with Vicky. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Katrina letting her hair down at the mehendi function. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) Katrina letting her hair down at the mehendi function. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9. Their wedding was a private affair with only friends and family in attendance.

The two shared some stunning wedding photos on Instagram with a caption that read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”