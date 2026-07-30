Inside Vedika Pinto’s sea-facing Mumbai home with a Goan charm, and a ‘covered up’ painting

Vedika Pinto, who first made headlines for her role in Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi and was recently seen in Musafir Cafe, lives in a beautiful Mumbai home that blends contemporary design with touches of Goan aesthetics. Born to a Hindu Punjabi mother and a Christian father, Vedika says her home reflects both sides of her family, with food often bringing everyone together. Designed around a white-and-brown colour palette, the house features mostly white walls, white doors, wooden furniture and neutral-toned sofas. Colourful paintings and carefully collected artefacts add warmth and character to the space.

While the living room follows a minimal white-and-brown aesthetic, the dining area is more dramatic. Patterned walls, an ornate wooden dining table and a striking artwork give the space a distinct personality. Vedika says the painting was the first artwork she ever bought. “This art piece I bought in Beirut, Lebanon, in 2018. It is a bunch of restored newspapers which were hand-painted over,” she told Pinkvilla.

Dining area. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) Dining area. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

Describing her family as creative, Vedika said, “We are a house of creatives. My mom is a producer. My dad made ad films. My brother also wants to be a director and musician.” In another interview with Mashable India, Vedika revealed that her mother was the producer of Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s popular reality show, Band Baajaa Bride.

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The home is filled with souvenirs and artefacts collected during the family’s travels. “Every time we go on vacation, we often pick up something or the other,” Vedika said.

Vedika Pinto’s memory corner. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) Vedika Pinto’s memory corner. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

Speaking about a piano placed in the living room, Vedika recalled, “My father got this when I was five. He wanted me to learn it, but my hand-eye coordination is not so great.”

One of the paintings in the living area has an interesting backstory. The artwork depicts a woman standing against a wall and was painted by one of Vedika’s grandfather’s friend. “This is a painting by one of the friends of my grandfather. Originally, it was a nude painting. But after the painting was made, the friend’s wife didn’t like the nudity, so he added a choli, and now it is called Green Choli,” she said.

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A painting with a story. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) A painting with a story. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

Moving to the bar area, Vedika shared that the space is often used for hosting friends and family. “My parents love to host their friends, and so do I, so we do it here,” she said.

The bar area features a dramatic couch and a centre table that houses several board games. A blue accent wall sets the space apart from the rest of the home, while a dartboard is cleverly hidden behind a shelf.

The bar area. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) The bar area. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

Another wall is decorated with framed vintage advertising posters, arranged to create a striking display. The space also features a spotlight, which Vedika jokingly claimed her mother had “stolen” from one of her shows.

The highlight of the house, however, is its spacious balcony. Designed in white and blue, the terrace has a distinct Goan charm and overlooks lush greenery.

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Balcony made with a Goan touch. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) Balcony made with a Goan touch. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

“Fun fact, my grandfather was Portuguese, born in India. He had that Goan-Portuguese history. We tried to make this terrace Goan to retain my dad’s ancestral culture,” Vedika said.

Vedika Pinto’s private space. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) Vedika Pinto’s private space. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

Vedika also has a dedicated TV room that doubles as her vanity and private space. “I am here when I want to be behind closed doors. I also hold my meetings here,” she said. The room is also home to a large collection of books.