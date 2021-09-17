Inside Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal’s vacation with friends

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Natasha Dalal earlier this year. His tight schedule has kept him busy but the couple have taken a break. However, now Varun seems to have taken some time off and is on a secret vacation with Natasha. Taking to Instagram, Varun on Friday shared a loved up picture with her and wrote, “The only way I know I’m alive 💫.”

In the pictures that Varun posted, he is seen sitting at a dining table with Natasha sitting on his lap, as they smiled away for the camera. He is wearing a blue satin shirt with a beaded necklace and Natasha is seen in an understated beige midi dress. In another picture, Varun is seen enjoying a drink, and wearing a hibiscus flower on his ear, giving cool beach vibes. The couple was clicked at Mumbai airport on Thursday morning.

Varun and Natasha were also clicked with a bunch of friends on the same day. Varun shared the picture on his Instagram story.

Varun and Natasha tied the knot on January 24, in Alibaug this year. Their wedding was a private ceremony, attended only by their closest friends and families. The couple decided to keep the gathering small in order to keep everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Varun often gives his fans glimpses from his life with Natasha by posting pictures with her on his social media platforms.

Varun and Natasha also welcomed a pup into their home. Varun had introduced the pup to his fans, “Fatherhood.” He had also asked his fans to suggest names for his puppy. “Still haven’t been able to name my boy. The couple zeroed down Joey as the pup’s name.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in his father, David Dhawan’s directorial Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya with Kriti Sanon, for which he was shooting in Arunachal Pradesh’s Ziro until April. His other film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, helmed by Raj Mehta, also featuring Kiara Advani Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor is awaiting release.