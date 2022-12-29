Inside Twinkle Khanna’s birthday feast at a farm with Akshay, Aarav and Nitara Kumar

Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna celebrated her 48th birthday on Thursday by having a perfect ‘feast in the field’ with her family and friends. Twinkle took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with husband, actor Akshay Kumar. She also shared a group picture which featured her kids – Aarav and Nitara Kumar.
In the picture, Akshay is looking at Twinkle with a big smile on his face leaving the latter blushing. She captioned the photo, “The perfect birthday with all the people I love the most ❤️Thank you for your lovely wishes and here is wishing you all a wonderful new year ahead!” Bollywood celebrities like Bobby Deol, Malaika Arora and others took to the comments section of the post and wished Twinkle.
Earlier today, Akshay Kumar shared a hilarious video of Twinkle Khanna singing and dancing. He wrote in the caption, “While you may be glad to have missed my live performance the other day, I’m glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing 😂 And Happy birthday Tina.”
Akshay Kumar celebrated Christmas in Goa along with his family. The actor had shared a video of himself in a rockstar avatar. In the clip, Akshay lip synced a Christmas song while holding a guitar in his hand. He captioned the video, “POV: Christmas vibes in Goa. Where nothing stays still – neither me, nor the camera :)” Twinkle replied in the comment section, “I am so glad I was in the room and did not witness this.”
On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Ram Setu. Twinkle recently announced via social media that she is pursuing a Masters in Fiction Writing at the Goldsmiths, University of London.