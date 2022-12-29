scorecardresearch
Inside Twinkle Khanna’s birthday feast at a farm with Akshay, Aarav and Nitara Kumar

On Thursday, Twinkle Khanna celebrated her 48th birthday with her friends and family. Here are some pictures from the bash.

akshay kumar, twinkle khannaTwinkle Khanna celebrated her birthday today. (Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)

Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna celebrated her 48th birthday on Thursday by having a perfect ‘feast in the field’ with her family and friends. Twinkle took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with husband, actor Akshay Kumar. She also shared a group picture which featured her kids – Aarav and Nitara Kumar.

In the picture, Akshay is looking at Twinkle with a big smile on his face leaving the latter blushing. She captioned the photo, “The perfect birthday with all the people I love the most ❤️Thank you for your lovely wishes and here is wishing you all a wonderful new year ahead!” Bollywood celebrities like Bobby Deol, Malaika Arora and others took to the comments section of the post and wished Twinkle.

Earlier today, Akshay Kumar shared a hilarious video of Twinkle Khanna singing and dancing. He wrote in the caption, “While you may be glad to have missed my live performance the other day, I’m glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing 😂 And Happy birthday Tina.”

Akshay Kumar celebrated Christmas in Goa along with his family. The actor had shared a video of himself in a rockstar avatar. In the clip, Akshay lip synced a Christmas song while holding a guitar in his hand. He captioned the video, “POV: Christmas vibes in Goa. Where nothing stays still – neither me, nor the camera :)” Twinkle replied in the comment section, “I am so glad I was in the room and did not witness this.”

Also Read |When Rajesh Khanna said that he was ‘turning hysterical with work pressure’ while filming Anand: ‘Nobody cared and nobody listened’

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Ram Setu. Twinkle recently announced via social media that she is pursuing a Masters in Fiction Writing at the Goldsmiths, University of London.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 16:26 IST
