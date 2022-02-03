Inside the spacious, colourful home of Remo D’Souza and Lizelle D’Souza that ‘saved’ him. Watch

Choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza and his wife Lizelle D’Souza recently shared a glimpse of their lovely house for Asian Paints Where the Heart Is Season 5 series. The couple showed off their colourful abode, with a den, especially designed for Remo.

Multicoloured couches and different-colour wall hangings adorn their walls. Remo also showed off his pool table while claiming that many have tried to win against him in a match, however, they mostly end up tasting defeat. The house also boasted of a spacious balcony area with a large white swing in place lined with cushions.

However, the centre of attention was certainly Remo’s den, where he not only had a big home screen, but also the most comfortable looking lazy boys of various shapes and sizes.

During the course of the video, the couple revealed that many of their friends believed the house to be a bad omen as that is where the filmmaker suffered a massive heart attack. But both Remo and his partner Lizelle actually believe that their house ‘saved’ Remo and brought him back to life. “A lot of people came and said, after his incident, that ‘Lizelle, I think this house is not suiting you all, look what happened to Remo.’ I went to my pandit ji and he said look at it this way that Remo survived, he came back to this house.”

Remo is known for having directed movies like ABCD: Anybody Can Dance, Street Dancer 3D and A Flying Jatt among more.