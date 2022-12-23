Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Delnaaz Irani smile and pose in inside pictures from The Archies’ party

Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter, upcoming actor Suhana Khan, late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, among others, celebrated the wrap of their upcoming Netflix film, The Archies, helmed by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

The Archies also stars Delnaaz Irani in a pivotal role. The actor has shared some inside pictures from the party that Zoya hosted on Wednesday in Mumbai. Taking to her Instagarm handle, Delnaaz wrote, “And that’s a solid wrap not only to this fabulous year but also to The Archie’s movie 😁🥰✨❤️ Some glimpses of a fun night with the ever-so-amazing cast and crew of the film! 💖 .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delnaaz irani (@officialdelnaazirani)

In her set of Instagram pictures, Delnaaz is seen posing with Suhana, Khushi and Zoya for selfies. She also shared photos with Agastya and Tara Sharma.

Not only Delnaaaz, but even Netflix shared a few inside pictures from the party as they announced the film’s competition. Sharing pictures, they wrote, “Grab your milkshakes and say Archiesssss, because filming just wrapped and we can’t wait to see the gang on-screen! ❤🥰 #TheArchiesonNetflix🕺💃.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

In the pictures shared by Netflix, we see glimpses of the film’s cast cutting The Archies themed cake, after which the whole team posed together for a group picture. The film’s main star-cast including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Dot, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Mihir Ahuja were all smiles as they posed for a picture together; The Archies marks their acting debut.

Billed as a coming-of-age story based in the Anglo-Indian community of India, The Archies is based on the popular American comics series. Zoya Akhtar has produced The Archies with her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby. The film is scheduled to release in early 2023.