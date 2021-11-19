Inside Tara Sutaria and her ‘other half’ Pia’s birthday bash with buddies. See pics

Actor Tara Sutaria celebrated her 26th birthday with twin sister Pia Sutaria and friends. Pia and the others took to social media to share pictures and videos from the bash. Tara’s boyfriend, Aadar Jain, took to Instagram and posted a photo of them from their Maldives vacation. He wrote, “Happy birthday my 🖤.” “Happy 26 to my other half 🤍♥️ love you to the moon. Thank you @rahuljhangiani for the super special picture,” Pia captioned her Instagram post.

It showed the two sisters gazing at each other with big smiles on their face. On the table in front of them lay at least three birthday cakes. Both Tara and Pia wore white dresses. “I love you P, happy birthday to us,” Tara wrote in an Instagram Story, reposting their picture.

“Happy 26 @tarasutaria @piasutaria have the most successful year ahead and keep smiling 🙂 u beautiful,” a friend of theirs wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a picture of him and Tara, and a video of the two sisters cutting their cake.

“Happy birthday to my fave twinnies, love you guys,” wrote singer Armaan Malik in an Instagram Story, sharing a video from the birthday party. He also posted a picture with the birthday girls.

After appearing in a few Disney Channel shows as a child, Tara made her acting debut as an adult in Karan Johar-produced Student of the Year 2. She was then seen in Marjaavaan, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Tara will next be seen opposite debutant Ahan Shetty in Tadap, which is slated for release on December 3.

Pictures of her cutting a cake with Ahan were also shared online, as the two actors kicked off promotions for the film.