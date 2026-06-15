Inside Tamannaah Bhatia’s home with Jacuzzi in balcony: ‘Best in Lokhandwala,’ says Farah Khan

Farah Khan and her cook Dilip recently visited Tamannaah Bhatia’s home in Lokhandwala, which Farah described as “the best” house in the neighbourhood. While the exterior appears understated with a simple grey entrance door, stepping inside reveals a warm and elegant space filled with ambient lighting, beige-toned walls, ivory accents, and a soft pink dining table.

The living area features a plush white sofa adorned with triangular cushions in bold colours, adding vibrant pops of contrast to the otherwise neutral palette. The entrance foyer is finished in wood, while an olive-green accent wall and carefully placed indoor plants bring a touch of nature indoors. Interestingly, there is only one painting displayed in the entire house, overlooking the seating area.

The entrance wall is made of wood with a dash of green. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The entrance wall is made of wood with a dash of green. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Pointing to it, Tamannaah said, “This is the only piece of art that I own.”

Most of the home’s furniture follows a black-and-white theme, with occasional bursts of colour. An aquarium adds a calming touch to the interiors.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s living area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Tamannaah Bhatia’s living area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Looking at it, Farah asked, “Does this have anything to do with Feng Shui?” A slightly confused Tamannaah admitted, “There is some significance behind it. Something to do with good luck. But I am not very sure.” Farah quickly responded, “Whatever it is, it has been working.”

The only piece of art that Tamannaah owns is the painting on the wall. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The only piece of art that Tamannaah owns is the painting on the wall. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The tour then moved to Tamannaah’s beautifully designed wraparound balcony. A large jacuzzi immediately caught Farah’s attention. Pointing towards it, she asked, “Who uses this?” Tamannaah laughed and replied, “I have used this only thrice in my whole life.”

Tamannaah Bhatia’s pink dining table set adds a colour to the house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Tamannaah Bhatia’s pink dining table set adds a colour to the house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

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Shocked by its size, Farah couldn’t hide her amazement. Tamannaah credited her father for the lavish addition, saying, “I have to give all the credit to my father. He keeps fulfilling all my weird fantasies.” Curious, Farah joked, “Don’t tell me the entire family sits in the jacuzzi together.” Tamannaah replied, “All of us can’t enter at once. Nobody fits except me.”

Tamannaah Bhatia’s wraparound balcony with a huge jacuzzi. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Tamannaah Bhatia’s wraparound balcony with a huge jacuzzi. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

She added, “I have had great fun when my friends come over. I have a lot of girlfriends.” Speaking about the outdoor space, Tamannaah explained, “This is a wraparound balcony.”

The Aquarium that brings good luck to Tamannaah’s life. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The Aquarium that brings good luck to Tamannaah’s life. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Earlier, in a conversation with Asian Paints, Tamannaah had revealed that the house was largely designed by her father. “I am someone who loves colour. This place has been completely made by my dad. He has bought things from different places and put them all together,” she said.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s open kitchen. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Tamannaah Bhatia’s open kitchen. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Talking about home decor, the actor added, “I really wish I could experiment a lot more with decor. I think it is really cool to paint your doors in different colours.”