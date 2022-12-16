scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Inside Taimur Ali Khan’s 6th birthday celebration: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan throw a Star Wars themed party. See pics

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan threw a Star Wars-themed party for their son Taimur Ali Khan's birthday celebrations. Taimur turns six on December 20.

taimur birthday partyKareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan threw a Star Wars themed party for Taimur Ali Khan. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor, threeentertainment/Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan enjoyed his sixth birthday party in Mumbai on Thursday. Kareena took to social media to share some inside photos from the Star Wars themed party. While Taimur will turn six on December 20, the party was hosted a few days prior.

Sharing a photo of Taimur as he enjoyed a bouncy house, Kareena called him her ‘Jedi’ and wrote in the caption, “Ok a clear sign the party was a hit ❤️🥳🥳My Jedi Tim❤️” She shared another photo where Saif, Kareena and Tim posed in front of the decorations.

kareena kapoor khan Kareena Kapoor shared a family photo from Taimur’s party on her Instagram stories.

Check out the other photos from Taimur’s Star Wars themed party.

kareena kapoor Kareena’s mother Babita and younger son Jeh were also clicked. taimur photos Taimur’s party was held a few days before his actual birthday. taimur party Taimur’s birthday party was all about Star Wars. taimur party It seems like Taimur is a big fan of the Star Wars universe. taimur ali khan Another photo from Taimur’s birthday party. saif ali khan party Stormtroopers were everywhere at this Star Wars party. tim 6th birthday Another click from Taimur’s birthday party taimur birthday The entry to party hosted by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor was designed to look like a spaceship. taimur party ‘& it’s a wrap,’ how Kareena and Saif celebrated Taimur’s birthday.

Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur in 2016. From a very young age, Taimur was photographed by the media and in an earlier conversation, Kareena said that one has to learn to live with it. Talking to India Today, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor said, “You just have to learn to live with it. Each to it’s own. The more you try to run away from it or control something, I don’t know. I don’t even think about it too much.” She added, “I am like ‘ya, ok, fine, whatever’. Just take a picture, take a picture. Just finish it off and don’t bother me after a point. It is like that. But honestly, I don’t understand what the reason is that why they would want to photograph him.”

On the film front, Kareena is looking forward to Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X which will release on Netflix. She is also working on a film with Hansal Mehta, where she is one of the co-producers. She will also be seen alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon in The Crew.

