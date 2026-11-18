Actor Swara Bhasker and her husband, politician Fahad Ahmad, recently opened the doors to their Mumbai home for an intimate house tour, offering a glimpse into a space that is colourful and unconventional. Far removed from the polished, high-rise apartments often associated with Bollywood celebrities, their rented bungalow in Chembur has a distinctly old-world charm, with patterned wallpapers, vintage furniture, personal memorabilia, artwork and plenty of greenery.

Speaking to host Nayandeep Rakshit, Swara explained that the couple chose the duplex bungalow after the arrival of their daughter, Rabia. They wanted a home with more space for their growing family, including room for their staff. She said the house has a small-town feel that she particularly enjoys.

“I think a home is a sanctuary. A home should be a place where you get peace, where you get small joys. A home should be a safe space. This is not a very fancy Bollywood house. But for me it is a sanctuary. It is a good house for me to bring up a little child in,” she said.

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(Photo: YouTube/Nayandeep Rakshit) (Photo: YouTube/Nayandeep Rakshit)

Colourful walls, vintage furniture

The couple has made several changes to the house, including updating the lighting and wallpapers. The living room has an especially striking appearance, with deep red and mustard floral wallpaper, matching curtains, wooden bookshelves and cosy seating.

(Photo: YouTube/Nayandeep Rakshit) (Photo: YouTube/Nayandeep Rakshit)

Swara revealed that the mustard sofa was already part of the house when they moved in. She chose the red wallpaper to complement the existing furniture and balance the yellow tones.

Artwork, books and wedding gifts fill the house

A lot of the objects displayed around the bungalow have personal stories attached to them. The couple has received several of these as wedding gifts, and their collection brings together different cultural influences.

One of the pieces is an antique Nandi, while another is a framed artwork featuring the word ‘Bismillah’.

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(Photo: YouTube/Nayandeep Rakshit) (Photo: YouTube/Nayandeep Rakshit)

The home also features an original artwork by celebrated Indian artist Anjolie Ela Menon, which was gifted to Rabia on her birth. Another unusual addition is an artwork created on a plate featuring a poem by Punjabi poet Pash, whom Swara described as one of her favourite poets.

The couple also has a collection of books displayed across several shelves. Among the framed pieces is artwork from ‘India My Valentine’, a cultural festival of protest, music, poetry and stand-up comedy that Swara, Fahad and their friend Aditi organised in February 2020.

(Photo: YouTube/Nayandeep Rakshit) (Photo: YouTube/Nayandeep Rakshit)

Swara revealed that the festival was where she and Fahad first became friends. The posters were later gifted to them as a wedding present by a friend.

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A playroom for daughter Rabia

Rabia’s playroom is among the most cheerful spaces in the house. The couple transformed what was once a dark and cluttered room into a bright space with colourful wallpaper, toys and books. Swara revealed that their daughter already has an impressive collection of books, with three bookshelves dedicated to them.

(Photo: YouTube/Nayandeep Rakshit) (Photo: YouTube/Nayandeep Rakshit)

Swara has also been deliberate about the dolls she brings home. She showed off two body-positive dolls and a dark-skinned Barbie, explaining that she does not want her daughter to grow up believing that the conventional Barbie body type is something to aspire to. The room also features Indian dolls and other toys that encourage children to see different representations of people.

Swara and Fahad got married in January 2023 and welcomed their daughter, Rabia, in September that year. The couple appeared together on Pati Patni Aur Panga. Fahad also joined Swara during Family Week on Rise and Fall 2, where the actor was a contestant.