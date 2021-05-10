Inside Sunny Leone’s Mother’s Day celebration with kids Nisha, Noah and Asher in Kerala, see photos

Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their three kids are currently in Kerala. (Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)

Sunny Leone celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday, in the best possible way. The Bollywood star marked the day with her three kids – Nisha, Noah and Asher. Her husband Daniel Weber was also by her side, as the couple spent family time in Kerala.

Sunny took to her Instagram handle to share clicks from her sunny day. Posing for a perfect family portrait with her three kids and Daniel, Sunny wrote in her caption, “A great day with my kids and @dirrty99 in the middle of no where in the Kerala mountains. In complete lockdown but they managed to make the day amazing! Thank you Daniel my love for making such an amazing effort all day! Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there going through the same stress and struggle of trying to keep our children safe and trying our best to enrich their lives the best we can. One day this insanity will end and they will be able to go back to normal. Love you all mommies!! Stay strong!!”

Sunny also shared several photos in her Instagram stories. In her text, she revealed that she got her kids plant flowers on Mother’s Day.

Sunny adopted her first child, a baby girl Nisha Kaur Weber when she was 21 months old. Sunny and Daniel later announced of welcoming twin boys through surrogacy, whom they named Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. Sunny Leone entered Indian showbiz after participating in Bigg Boss (season 5).