Inside Sunita Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth party: Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, Neelam grace celebration

Continuing her annual tradition, Anil Kapoor’s wife, Sunita Kapoor, hosted an intimate Karwa Chauth celebration for her friends from the film industry on Thursday. Among those who attended the gathering at her Juhu residence were Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Akanksha Malhotra and Geeta Basra.

Shilpa Shetty flaunts her mehendi

Shilpa Shetty arrived at Sunita Kapoor’s residence in a pink saree with golden motifs and a contrasting red border. She paired the outfit with a heavily embroidered green blouse and statement jewellery. The actor also carried a decorated puja thali. Known to always share a fun banter with the paps, Shilpa was seen showing off her mehendi to them. She kept her henna design relatively simple.

Shilpa Shetty flaunts her minimalist mehendi to the paps. Shilpa Shetty flaunts her minimalist mehendi to the paps.

Post the celebration, Shilpa Shetty shared photos from the event on her Instagram.

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Mira Rajput shares glimpses from inside the Karwa Chauth celebration

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Mira Rajput, who is married to Shahid Kapoor, offered a peek inside the gathering through her Instagram Stories. She wore a champagne-gold saree featuring intricate embroidery and a detailed border, paired with traditional jewellery and an embellished potli bag. In one picture, Mira posed with director Rohit Dhawan’s wife Jaanvi Desai Dhawan and Antara Motiwala Marwah, wife of Mohit Marwah, at the gathering. They all were dressed in colourful traditional outfits, with shades of red, pink, orange and gold dominating the frame.

Mira also shared a picture of the elaborate festive spread arranged inside the house. A large silver platter held sweets and savoury offerings, while fruits, bowls and other puja essentials were laid out on a green tablecloth. The arrangement offered a glimpse of the preparations for the traditional rituals.

Mira Rajput shares photos with Jaanvi Desai Dhawan and Antara Marwah, along with the platter available at the celebration. Mira Rajput shares photos with Jaanvi Desai Dhawan and Antara Marwah, along with the platter available at the celebration.

Anshula Kapoor celebrates her first Karwa Chauth

Anshula Kapoor was seen with Mira Rajput in another picture. Daughter of Boney Kapoor, and sister of Arjun Kapoor, Anshula wore a bright pink and red sleeveless ethnic ensemble featuring heavy gold embroidery, gharara, and a matching embroidered potli bag. This marks her first Karwa Chauth after marrying Rohan Thakkar earlier this year. Anshula also took to her Instagram Stories, and gave fans a glimpse into the high-profile Karwa Chauth celebration.

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Anshula Kapoor shares inside photos from the Karwa Chauth celebration at uncle Anil Kapoor’s residence. Anshula Kapoor shares inside photos from the Karwa Chauth celebration at uncle Anil Kapoor’s residence.

Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari join the festivities

Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari arrived in style at the Sunita Kapoor-hosted celebration. Maheep wore a deep red traditional outfit featuring intricate embroidery and bandhani-inspired prints. She accessorised with statement jewellery and carried a decorated puja thali.

Bhavana, wife of Chunky Pandey, opted for a bright yellow-orange embroidered suit, which she paired with matching bottoms, a dupatta and gold jewellery.

Neelam, meanwhile, wore an emerald-green traditional suit with intricate gold detailing. She completed the look with jewellery and carried a festive puja thali.

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Riddhima Kapoor, Geeta Basra and others spotted at the celebration

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In the series of the photos and videos shared by Mira Rajput, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was spotted in a pink lehenga, while Geeta Basra opted for a pink sharara suit. Mini Mathur arrived in a red saree.

Mira Kapoor shares photos from the Karwa Chauth gala. Mira Kapoor shares photos from the Karwa Chauth gala.

Jaanvi chose a crimson-red ruffle saree with subtle sequin detailing, while Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal wore a dusty-pink satin ensemble with an embroidered top and wide-leg trousers, complemented by a dupatta and maang teeka. Tahira Kashyap was also spotted at the function in a red saree.