Inside Sonam Kapoor’s son Vayu’s nursery, courtesy Maheep

Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja took to their social media platforms on Tuesday to announce the name of their newborn son. Sharing a picture of themselves with their son, the duo revealed that they have named him Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. The couple also shared how the name is inspired by the Hindu scriptures, gods Hanuman and Bheem.

Sonam and Anand were dressed in yellow as they posed for the photo with their son. They were also celebrating his one-month birthday yesterday.

Soon after Sonam announced her son’s name, her aunt, Maheep Kapoor shared glimpses of Vayu’s room. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood wives fame shared an Instagram story where she shared a picture of Vayu’s bedroom door which has a cute monkey bunting hanging on it, and she captioned it, “Vayu Kapoor Ahuja room #socute.”

Maheep Kapoor’s Instagram story. Maheep Kapoor’s Instagram story.

Maheep is married to Sonam’s uncle and actor Sanjay Kapoor. Recently, the trailer of Koffee With Karan season 7’s trailer with the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives cast dropped. In the trailer Maheep is seen opening up about how she and her family were made to feel like the “unsuccessful wing for the Kapoor family”. She said, “The people around me at times did make me feel like we were the unsuccessful wing of the Kapoor family.”

Maheep, along with Bhavana Pandey, Neelam and Seema Sajdeh, is part of Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which dropped its second season recently.