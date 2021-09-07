Inside Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s vibrant flat in London’s Notting Hill: ‘It has my heart’

In a recent interview with Architectural Digest India, Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has spilled the beans about her flat in London, UK. On Tuesday noon, the actor shared a series of photos of her stylish house, which looked ornate yet simple at the same time.

Kapoor captioned the photo post, “The first time @anandahuja and I stepped foot into our flat it instantly felt like home! It’s a two and a half bedroom space nestled in Notting Hill, and perfect for where we are in our lives at present. Upon seeing the space, we knew right away @rooshadshroff would bring to life a particular vision I had for the space. As always, Rooshad and I very much enjoyed collaborating together. He is highly adept in curating a space tailored to someone’s needs and individual design taste.”

Have you read? | Shershaah writer says Dimple Cheema confirmed Vikram Batra cut his thumb, used blood as sindoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

“Colour was a big requirement for me, and furthermore he helped bring to fruition my vision to create a more outdoor feel on the inside, rich in greens, blues and jewel tones, etc. My taste and leanings have become far more eclectic over the years, with a need to incorporate warm textures, fabrics, wallpapers with vintage carpets and chandeliers. I truly desired a delicate balance between modernist art and furniture that strongly mirrors my Indian heritage. Being away from home can be hard at times, and so Rooshad did a marvelous job of marrying British architecture with the Indian aesthetic and richness. While India is my soul, London has my heart,” the actor concluded as she explained the reason for this unique blend of design for her Notting Hill flat.

The bedrooms look simple and sparse, while the cabinets and wardrobes have intricate detailing on them. Sonam Kapoor definitely loves her blues and greens, as there are a lot of those in the living room, bedroom and the connecting corridors.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in AK vs AK in a cameo role. She has Sujoy Ghosh-produced Blind in her kitty.