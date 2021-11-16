Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu go on an ‘incredible’ jungle safari

Actors Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are on a holiday. They recently visited the Tadoba National Park in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district. On Tuesday, Soha posted several pictures on Instagram and captioned them, “Don’t ask did you see a tiger? Ask how many?”

In the first photo, Soha, Kunal and Inaaya are in a jeep, and are making their way into the forest. In the next photo, a paw impression of a tiger can be seen. In one of the photos, we get a glimpse of a tiger. Soha also shared a video from the safari ride and more pictures of tigers. She captioned it, “Tigers in Tadoba! Thank you @sudester @peekadocrayons @the_bamboo_forest for this incredible experience #chhotirani #rudra.”

Tadoba National Park is Maharashtra’s oldest and largest national park. It is also known as the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan will soon be making her digital debut with Hush Hush, which will also star Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka and Kritika Kamra. She will also be seen in a Netflix comedy series.