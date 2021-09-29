Inside Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya’s birthday party: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Ibrahim, Neha Dhupia and others

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya on Wednesday turned four and the doting mother threw a grand celebration for her. The party was attended by family members and close friends including Kareena Kapoor Khan, her kids Taimur and Jeh, and also Saif Ali Khan’s older son Ibrahim. Actor Neha Dhupia was also present.

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the birthday bash. The first picture posted on her Instagram story is a still that Ibrahim first put up on his handle. It featured Taimur and Ibrahim. Both the brothers are all smiles as they show off their matching tattoos. “Only person I would get matching tattoos with,” Ibrahim wrote, captioning the photo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia pose with friends. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia pose with friends. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Cousins Taimur and Inaaya are the cutest bunch. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) Cousins Taimur and Inaaya are the cutest bunch. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia pose for a stunning selfie. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia pose for a stunning selfie. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

Brothers Taimur and Ibrahim are all smiles. (Photo: Ibrahim Ali Khan/Instagram) Brothers Taimur and Ibrahim are all smiles. (Photo: Ibrahim Ali Khan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and younger son Jeh Ali Khan papped attending Inaaya’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan and younger son Jeh Ali Khan papped attending Inaaya’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan arrives at Inaaya’s birthday bash with son Taimur Ali Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan arrives at Inaaya’s birthday bash with son Taimur Ali Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia arrived with her daughter Mehr. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia arrived with her daughter Mehr. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Ibrahim li Khan made a rare appearance at Inaaya’s birthday bash too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Ibrahim li Khan made a rare appearance at Inaaya’s birthday bash too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena also posed with sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and a few close friends. She reshared a photo posted by Neha that featured both of them. “Bebo Love. Photobombed by our favourite boy,” Neha wrote alongside the picture.

Earlier in the day, Kareena wrote an adorable Instagram post for Inaaya, calling her “little princess”.