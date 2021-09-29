scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Inside Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya’s birthday party: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Ibrahim, Neha Dhupia and others

Inaaya's birthday party was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan and her two sons Taimur and Jeh, along with Saif Ali Khan's older son Ibrahim.

Mumbai
Updated: September 29, 2021 10:52:35 pm
kareena taimur neha dhupia inaaya ibrahim ali khanKareena Kapoor Khan attended Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday party with sons Taimur and Jeh. (Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram, Varinder Chawla)

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya on Wednesday turned four and the doting mother threw a grand celebration for her. The party was attended by family members and close friends including Kareena Kapoor Khan, her kids Taimur and Jeh, and also Saif Ali Khan’s older son Ibrahim. Actor Neha Dhupia was also present.

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the birthday bash. The first picture posted on her Instagram story is a still that Ibrahim first put up on his handle. It featured Taimur and Ibrahim. Both the brothers are all smiles as they show off their matching tattoos. “Only person I would get matching tattoos with,” Ibrahim wrote, captioning the photo.

Also read |Saif Ali Khan’s advice to Ibrahim, Jeh and Taimur: ‘Make mistakes, but also learn from people around you’
kareena kapoor khan soha ali khan neha dhupia Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia pose with friends. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) taimur ali khan ibrahim Cousins Taimur and Inaaya are the cutest bunch. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) taimur ali khan inaaya Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia pose for a stunning selfie. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) kareena kapoor khan neha dhupia Brothers Taimur and Ibrahim are all smiles. (Photo: Ibrahim Ali Khan/Instagram) kareena jeh Kareena Kapoor Khan and younger son Jeh Ali Khan papped attending Inaaya’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kareena taimur Kareena Kapoor Khan arrives at Inaaya’s birthday bash with son Taimur Ali Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) neha dhupia with daughter mehr Neha Dhupia arrived with her daughter Mehr. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ibrahim ali khan Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Ibrahim li Khan made a rare appearance at Inaaya’s birthday bash too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Also read |Kareena Kapoor pens sweet wishes for ‘little princess’ Inaaya, mom Soha Ali Khan takes us inside birthday party

Kareena also posed with sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and a few close friends. She reshared a photo posted by Neha that featured both of them. “Bebo Love. Photobombed by our favourite boy,” Neha wrote alongside the picture.

Earlier in the day, Kareena wrote an adorable Instagram post for Inaaya, calling her “little princess”.

