Inside pics from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s ‘fun, fabulous’ reception, Ram Charan has a special surprise for Kiara

It was a grand reception, and the pictures show it. Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday night, which saw major Bollywood stars in full attendance.

While the red carpet was glittering with all the star presence–and the glow of the newlyweds– the inside pictures were no less, as the guests along with Sidharth and Kiara had a gala time at the celebration.

Designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the reception, featuring not only the couple but also close friends like Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur among others. Manish called the reception a “fun, fabulous night.”

See pictures:

Manish Malhotra at Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani’s reception. (Photo: Manish Malhotra) Manish Malhotra at Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani’s reception. (Photo: Manish Malhotra)

Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor posing at the reception. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor posing at the reception. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

The big Bollywood reunion at Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani’s reception. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) The big Bollywood reunion at Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani’s reception. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

The bride and groom pose. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) The bride and groom pose. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Manish Malhotra with Kriti Sanon. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Manish Malhotra with Kriti Sanon. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Manish Malhotra and director Punit Malhotra. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Manish Malhotra and director Punit Malhotra. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Apart from this, actor Ram Charan, filmmaker Shankar and the team of their upcoming feature RC15 also wished Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who also stars in the film, in style. The team shared a video–shot using a drone–where they assemble, shower flowers and say, “Wishing Kiara and Sidharth a happy married life.”

Kiara shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote that she was touched with the gesture. “This is the sweetest surprise for us. Feeling the love… Lots and lots of love to you guys.”

Kiara Advani thanking her team of RC-15. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram) Kiara Advani thanking her team of RC-15. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s posh Suryagarh Hotel. They first met during the wrap up party of 2018 anthology Lust Stories and went on work in the 2021 acclaimed drama Shershaah.