Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Inside pics from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s ‘fun, fabulous’ reception, Ram Charan has a special surprise for Kiara

The couple’s reception was attended by stars like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday among others.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara AdvaniThe grand reception of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)
It was a grand reception, and the pictures show it. Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday night, which saw major Bollywood stars in full attendance.

While the red carpet was glittering with all the star presence–and the glow of the newlyweds– the inside pictures were no less, as the guests along with Sidharth and Kiara had a gala time at the celebration.

Designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the reception, featuring not only the couple but also close friends like Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur among others. Manish called the reception a “fun, fabulous night.”

See pictures:

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Manish Malhotra at Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani’s reception. (Photo: Manish Malhotra) Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor posing at the reception. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani The big Bollywood reunion at Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani’s reception. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani The bride and groom pose. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Manish Malhotra with Kriti Sanon. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Manish Malhotra and director Punit Malhotra. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Apart from this, actor Ram Charan, filmmaker Shankar and the team of their upcoming feature RC15 also wished Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who also stars in the film, in style. The team shared a video–shot using a drone–where they assemble, shower flowers and say, “Wishing Kiara and Sidharth a happy married life.”

Kiara shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote that she was touched with the gesture. “This is the sweetest surprise for us. Feeling the love… Lots and lots of love to you guys.”

Kiara Advani Kiara Advani thanking her team of RC-15. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s posh Suryagarh Hotel. They first met during the wrap up party of 2018 anthology Lust Stories and went on work in the 2021 acclaimed drama Shershaah.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-02-2023 at 11:58 IST
